ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prescott Valley, AZ

iDEALios of the Week by Flour Stone Bakery & Cafe!

By Staff
SignalsAZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s your iDEALio of the week from Flour Stone Bakery & Cafe: 15% your first cake order! Offer...

www.signalsaz.com

Comments / 0

Related
SignalsAZ

Heritage Park Zoo Presents Summer Zoo Fest

Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary is excited to present Summer Zoo Fest on Saturday, July 16th! Enjoy carnival games, a bounce house, an adult beer garden, Iron Horse Grille Food Truck, music, and animal activities! This family night, sponsored by Prescott Animal Hospital, will run from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm and will be a fun time for everyone.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Guide to Prescott Rodeo Week, Schedule, Events, Travel

The best week of the summer has returned to Prescott Rodeo week! Across the quad cities area, the week around the 4th of July is full of celebration, fun, and of course, lots of rodeo. Although the World’s Oldest Rodeo is the main attraction, Prescott and the accompanying communities pull...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Surprising Edible Plants for the Backyard

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott dishes up information on surprising edible plants for the backyard. Learn which perennials are pretty and edible. Create a vegetable calendar that works for Arizona gardens. See which are edible border plants, shrubs you can eat, edible garden flowers, and pretty vegetable plants.
PRESCOTT, AZ
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Flagstaff 2022

Mostly known for being the gateway to the San Francisco Peaks, a great stop on the way to Grand Canyon National Park and being surrounded by surreally beautiful desert landscapes, mountains and ponderosa pine forests the laid-back, quirky Arizona city is fast becoming an awesome travel destination in its own right. Not just for outdoor adventurers, it has an offbeat charm and plenty to keep other visitors happy, including popular farm-to-table eateries, craft breweries, a new ale trail, a vibrant shopping scene and Old West and Route 66 landmarks. There’s also a way to make your stay equally as fun-loving and creative, by staying in one of these cool and unusual hotels in Flagstaff, Arizona…
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Prescott Valley, AZ
Lifestyle
City
Prescott Valley, AZ
Local
Arizona Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Prescott Valley Police Looking for Hometown Heroes

The Prescott Valley Police Department is seeking lateral and recruit applicants to join our outstanding team of men and women of the Prescott Valley Police Department. Enjoy working in a challenging, diverse environment with a great benefit package to include: paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and one of the highest pay in the quad-cities area.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
AZFamily

Officials celebrate opening of mine that converts ash into cement in Yavapai County

PRESCOTT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Officials from across the state came together on Tuesday to celebrate a Yavapai County mine that is expected to help the environment. Eco Material Technologies’ Kirkland Pozzolan Mine had its grand opening in Skull Valley. The site will convert ash into concrete for the state’s bridges, roads and other transportation projects. Officials said the materials will replace the common Portland cement. Creating the old style of cement contributes to 8% of global carbon emissions, Eco Material said. “We are excited for the opening of the Kirkland Pozzolan Mine, which will benefit not only Yavapai County but all of Arizona as well as the surrounding region,” Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies, said in a statement.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
prescottenews.com

Communities Remember The Granite Mountain Hotshots – Ninth Anniversary

On June 30, 2013 at 4:42 p.m., 19 members of the Granite Mountain Interagency Hotshot Crew gave their lives battling the Yarnell Hill Fire. Nine years later, the City of Prescott and other agencies continue to remember the brave 19 with public tributes. This year marks the ninth anniversary of the tragedy.
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Prescott Independence Day Fireworks Event

The City of Prescott will host their Independence Day Fireworks on Watson Lake on Monday, July 4. The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9:00 pm. Here are important event details. Street Closures. • Crews will begin closing off State Route 89...
PRESCOTT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Flour Stone Bakery Cafe
theprescotttimes.com

City of Prescott 4th of July Fireworks Event Details

City of Prescott 4th of July Fireworks Event Details. The City of Prescott will host their Independence Day Fireworks on Watson Lake on Monday, July 4. The family-friendly event will begin at 3 p.m., with fireworks expected to take place around 9:00p.m. Here are important event details. Street Closures. Crews...
PRESCOTT, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Relocated Arizonans and travelers fuel dispensary growth

Medicinal marijuana became legal in 2010, and 10 years later, recreational marijuana was legalized. Therefore, Arizona has become one of 19 states where recreational cannabis is legal, and one of 37 states where medicinal marijuana is legal. At GreenPharms, we have seen an uptick in dispensary growth due to customers...
ARIZONA STATE
SignalsAZ

Flagstaff Hosts Community Volunteer Day on June 25

The City of Flagstaff is hosting a community volunteer day in areas downstream of the Museum Fire burn scar on Saturday, June 25. Volunteers will be assisting residents who are elderly or have a disability repair their emergency sandbag mitigation. To request volunteer assistance, please call 928-213-2102 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Resources are limited, and crews will address as many properties as time and resources allow.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

ACF of Sedona Names Regional Philanthropic Coordinator

The Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona is pleased to announce Brenda Moons as the Regional Philanthropic Coordinator. Moons most recently worked for the Museum of Northern Arizona as its Annual Giving Officer, helping the organization to cultivate and retain funds for its exhibitions and programs. Moons has more than 20...
SEDONA, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
SignalsAZ

Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – June 20th, 2022

The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the numbers of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information of how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
theprescotttimes.com

Summer racing returns to Arizona Downs Now

The schedule is out, and the track is ready for the return of live horse racing through September!. The majesty and excitement of horse racing will return to Prescott Valley this weekend as Arizona Downs opens for the season. With new amenities and live racing scheduled twice a week through...
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
SignalsAZ

June 21st Update for the Pipeline, Haywire Fires

A low-pressure system out of the west to southwest today will bring a slight chance of thunderstorms to the fire area. More thunderstorm activity is anticipated for the next few days with a chance of rain and lessened winds. Due to the drying trend the last few days, scattered heat...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
prescottenews.com

Help Identify This Person – Yavapai Silent Witness

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help on a cold case they are working on. On Tuesday, August 30, 2011, the body of a white male subject was located on Forest Road 618H in the Beaver Creek area off I-17 and Hwy 179. The death was ruled as natural due to heart complications. The victim is described as 6 feet tall, 252 lbs., bald with brown facial hair in the form of a goatee and a 9-inch scar on his left abdomen. He had no wallet or identification on his person. Several types of medications were found near the decedent. His clothing included a blue tie dye shirt, an extra shirt with a logo, a black and red backpack, and a hat.
YAVAPAI COUNTY, AZ
SignalsAZ

June 20th Update with Prescott Mayor Goode

Prescott Mayor Phil Goode discussed several topics in his updates on Facebook providing important information for the residents of Prescott, Arizona. Last week, our City Council held three meetings. Here are some results from those meetings:. Study Session. During the Study Session, we discussed two new items. First, there was...
PRESCOTT, AZ
SignalsAZ

Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

The Cottonwood Historic Preservation Commission will be holding a regular meeting on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 6:00 pm at the Cottonwood Council Chambers, 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood. The following topics will be discussed: Cottonwood historic property tour, landmarking and the 2022 certified local government grant submittal timeline and proposed projects.
COTTONWOOD, AZ
knau.org

Wildfire morning update, Monday, 06/20/22: Pipeline Fire 50% contained, Haywire 40% contained, Flagstaff officials urge residents below fire scars to buy flood insurance

The Pipeline Fire burning on the Coconino National Forest north of Flagstaff is now 50% contained at just over 26,000 acres. Fire managers say the first significant rainfall of the monsoon Saturday helped minimize its spread. According to Inciweb, rain gauges around the Pipeline Fire recorded a high of 0.16" of precipitation.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

Coconino National Forest Seeks Public Input on Fee Changes

The Coconino National Forest is seeking public input on proposed fee implementation at six specific high-use recreation sites to provide consistent maintenance and keep these sites and trails at a level of quality visitors have come to expect. Numerous day-use sites, overnight camping sites, and other recreation sites are managed...
SEDONA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy