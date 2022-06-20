ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hyde County, NC

Hyde County fire grows to 800 acres, 25% contained

By Kimberly Wooten
 2 days ago

SWAN QUARTER, N.C. (WNCT) – Sunday, a 500-acre fire erupted in Hyde County. Now the fire in Hyde County has grown to 800 acres.

According to the NC Forest Service, as of Monday morning, the fire has been contained to 25%. Joey Williams, Hyde County emergency management director, said the fire was in the woods of private land off of New Lake Road in the county.

North Carolina Forestry, Hyde County Emergency Services and the Hyde County Sheriff’s Department were working to contain the fire. Williams said Sunday that people should avoid the area if possible.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but the investigation continues.

islandfreepress.org

Update on Carolina Ranch fire in Hyde County

A representative of the Carolina Ranch in Hyde County has released this June 20 update on a fire that burned an estimated 500-800 acres on the property. The ranch is a 15,000-acre farm with 80% of the land consisting of Peat Shrubland, managed as a carbon farm. Here are some...
