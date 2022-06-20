One person killed after teen driver hits ATV on Mississippi highway

One person died after a vehicle collided with an ATV traveling on a Mississippi highway Sunday evening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with an ATV also traveling south on Highway 469. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near Townsend Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

MHP reports identified the person killed in the wreck as Justin Taylor, 30, of Mendenhall.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as Christopher Moore, 18, from Florence.