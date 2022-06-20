ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

One person killed after teen driver hits ATV on Mississippi highway

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 2 days ago
One person died after a vehicle collided with an ATV traveling on a Mississippi highway Sunday evening.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol reports that a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Hwy 469 when it collided with an ATV also traveling south on Highway 469. The driver of the ATV was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened near Townsend Drive shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday.

MHP reports identified the person killed in the wreck as Justin Taylor, 30, of Mendenhall.

The driver of the Tahoe was identified as Christopher Moore, 18, from Florence.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

