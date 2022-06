LARGO — A developer’s proposal to transform the 87.9-acre piece of city-owned property east of the Largo Public Library into a sports tourism destination is still in play. City commissioners on June 21 voted 6-1 to give the residents a say on whether the city should be allowed to sell the vacant property west of the Central Park Nature Preserve that was once home to the Bay Area Renaissance Festival and later a landfill. Vice Mayor Michael Smith voted no.

