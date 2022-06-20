Police warn public after four attempted break-ins on Friday in Dexter

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

