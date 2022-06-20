ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Police warn public after four attempted break-ins on Friday in Dexter

ClickOnDetroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEXTER, Mich. – Police are urging Dexter residents to be vigilant after four attempted home invasions on Victoria Drive were reported on Friday, June 17. An unknown person cut through...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Deputies link man who exposed self to woman on trail to Washtenaw County home invasions

WASHTENAW COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man who exposed himself to a woman on a Washtenaw County trail is linked to other exposures and home invasions, authorities said. The Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office received a call around 10 p.m. Sunday from a woman who said she was walking on the Border-to-Border Trail in Dexter Township when a man came up behind her and exposed himself. The victim said the man tried to stop her from leaving, but she escaped and called police to provide a description.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Traffic stop in Eaton County results in gun seized, Lansing resident arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A 30-year-old from Lansing was arrested Monday after Michigan State Police troopers reportedly found a handgun during a traffic stop. According to authorities, the traffic stop happened on I-96 in Eaton County. Police said the driver was speeding more than 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone.
LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#911#Victoria Drive#The Sheriff S Office
WKHM

Victim Identified In Fatal Wamplers Lake Rd Car Accident

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Shortly before 4 pm on Tuesday, June 21st, Deputies from the Jackson County Office of the Sheriff along with Jackson Community Ambulance and the Cambridge Fire and Rescue Service responded to a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash. The crash occurred on Wamplers Lake Road near Wellwood Road in Norvell Township.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Early Morning Teen Fight prompts multiple law enforcement agencies to residence

In the early morning hours of June 19, at approximately 1 a.m., Ingham County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 4600 block of Chapman Road in Stockbridge for “a large fight at a party” according to Field Officer Captain Andrew Daenzer. “Most of the party had dispersed when Sheriff’s...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police want help finding hit-and-run suspect, officials say

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct says they need assistance identifying a female driving a gray Honda involved in a hit-and-run. The incident happened on Hamilton and Webb officials say. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Departments 10th Precinct at 313-326-5155. Check...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Judge orders release of Oxford High School shooting evidence

PONTIAC, Mich. – Tension between an Oakland County judge and the prosecutor over the ordered release of all evidence in the Oxford High School Shooting. That evidence would include copies of all police reports and surveillance videos. The victim’s families are seeking the evidence as part of a civil...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Dearborn Heights man resentenced to 15-30 years in 2013 porch shooting death of Renisha McBride

A Dearborn Heights man was resentenced following a Michigan Supreme Court ruling that vacated part of his conviction in the shooting death of Renisha McBride in 2013. Ted Wafer appeared in the Wayne County 3rd Circuit Court on Wednesday to be resentenced. Members of the McBride family spoke in support of the maximum sentence. Wafer himself addressed the court, telling the judge that he wants to spread the word of God, and prays for forgiveness.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
Detroit News

Police arrest suspect after gun pointed at man with baby at Detroit gas station

Detroit — A suspect police believe was captured on video pointing a gun at a man holding a small child Sunday at a west side gas station has been rrested, police said. "An arrest has been made for the aggravated assault yesterday evening at the Valero Gas Station at Hubbell/Tireman," officials said in a tweet. "The 2nd Precinct would like to thank our community for providing information which led us to taking this individual into custody."
DETROIT, MI
sanilacbroadcasting.com

Davison man guilty of intoxicated and reckless driving in 2019 crash death of Marlette couple

It only took a Lapeer County jury 2 hours to find Michael Burns of Davison, formerly of North Branch, guilty on four charges in connection to the car and motorcycle collision that killed a Marlette couple in August 2019. Burns, 45, is now convicted of two counts of operating while intoxicated causing death, two less counts of the offense than the previous charge in the case, and two counts of reckless driving causing death.
DAVISON, MI
CBS Detroit

Police Investigate After Suspect Knocks On Door, Spray Paints Racial Slurs On Detroit Home

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is searching for a suspect who called a resident a racial slur and then spray-painted “white lives matter” on his home. Detroit Police seek suspect who called victim racial slurs and spray painted Detroit home | Credit: Detroit Police Department On Sunday, June 12, at about 11:45 p.m. a suspect knocked on the door of a home in the 12207 block of Vaughan St., and called the 35-year-old victim a racial slur. After that, the suspect went into the victim’s backyard and vandalized his property, spray painting the racial slur and “white lives matter” onto the back of the house. Police say the suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a hoodie and sweatpants. If anyone has information on this crime or recognizes this suspect, they are urged to call our 6th precinct detectives at 313-596-5640 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy