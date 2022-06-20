ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

CBS 42 House Calls: Avoiding heat stroke

By Nicole Cook
CBS 42
CBS 42
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MiIo0_0gGCKYFV00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — CBS 42 wants to help you and your family stay healthy. Each week, our resident Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis joins us to talk about a timely health issue.

This week, Dr. Celeste talks about the symptoms of heat stroke and how to avoid it all together.

Tune into CBS 42 Morning News every Monday for our latest discussions with Dr. Celeste Reese-Willis . Feel free to send us questions for Dr. Reese-Willis at Housecalls@CBS42.com or message us on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS 42

Drueke family asks for continued communication as they await safe return of two Alabama veterans

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – It has been two weeks since Andy Huynh from Alabama’s Tennessee Valley and Tuscaloosa native Alex Drueke were taken prisoner by pro-Russian separatists. Drueke’s family is anxiously waiting for both to return home safely. Dianna Shaw, Drueke’s aunt, said they are thrilled both men are alive, but cautiously optimistic. “We’re prepared […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Sloss Furnace lights up Birmingham skyline ahead of World Games

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — For the first time since Sloss Furnace ran as an active plant, it’s lighting up the night sky in Birmingham. Energy efficient lights have been added throughout the facility. They will allow the historic landmark to be visible at night from across the city. “Tonight, that legacy is going to shine […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

1 dead in Tuscaloosa crash

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Tuscaloosa Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that left one man dead Wednesday morning. According to TPD, the driver was traveling west on 29th St. around 2:59 a.m. when he lost control of his car, hitting a curb and then crossing the center line of the road before crashing into a […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Alabama Health
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Health
AL.com

Runoff, arrest updates, Tutwiler Hall: Down in Alabama

If you were looking for an old-fashion concession speech and party unity and “now we must unify to win in November” after Alabama’s U.S. Senate runoff, well, as they say, bless your little pea-pickin’ heart. On today’s briefing we have some of the highlights from yesterday’s...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wooden homeless shelters for the World Games getting mixed reaction

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — As we welcome the World Games to Birmingham in two weeks, plans are underway to relocate the city's homeless population away from the action. There will be security restrictions and those who live on the streets will have to go. The temporary solution is causing mixed reaction. Watch the video above to learn more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Back to Work: Encouraging news for job hunters in west Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - There is some encouraging news on the job front in west Alabama. Employers are beginning to see more and more people go back to work. According to the Alabama Department of Labor, the jobless rate as of May was 2.7%. Angela Harbin spends her days looking...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heat Stroke#Nexstar Media Inc
Alabama NewsCenter

People of Alabama: Eddie Williams of Trussville

“Focus on self. Don’t ever put no one before you, especially when you’re investing in something. Invest in yourself first. I used to be in the music business, and I always had guys around me that I was investing into that was just ungrateful. I used to do everything for them – feed them, travel, all of that. As soon as they got an opportunity to get on somebody else’s bandwagon, they took it. Ever since then I just thought about investing into myself and this is what I got out of it, and I’ve only been doing it for under a year. I’m a personal chef. It was just something that I always wanted to do as a kid, that passion of cooking. My family always cooked, and it was just something I took up. I quit my job last November, and that was the best thing I ever did. I had to go ahead and just take the jump and leap. – Eddie Williams of Trussville.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

Lawn care services battle heat

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - Temperatures are expected to reach the 100 degree mark later this week and that can mean a challenge for employees at lawn care companies. One business makes preparations each day before getting toasted by the sun. David Branham has a thriving lawn care business, one with...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Following criticism, coalition behind World Games homelessness project will host ‘public discussion’ June 23

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A coalition of organizations behind a project to temporarily house individuals facing homelessness displaced by the World Games in “microshelters” will hold a media briefing and public discussion on June 23 at 8 a.m. In a statement posted to Medium Wednesday evening, organizers of the “Compassion Project” invited “individuals with concerns, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
comebacktown.com

Another blow for Birmingham residents

Today’s guest columnist is Marshall Malone. When people discuss issues in the City of Birmingham, they may mention crime, education, or population loss. However, there’s one issue most people may not be aware. Corporations and out-of-towners are buying personal residences in Birmingham at an alarming rate. Some sources...
birminghammommy.com

2022 4th of July Happenings in Birmingham

It’s almost time to celebrate the 4th of July and Birmingham has lots of options for Fireworks and fun! From Baseball to a trip to the past at American Village here’s your rundown on fun for the 4th !. 4th of July Celebrations In Birmingham. I Love America...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Flowers makes history with Democratic nomination for governor

Birmingham educator Yolanda Flowers made history Tuesday night after securing her spot as the Democratic nominee in Alabama's gubernatorial race. Flowers narrowly defeated Malika Sanders Fortier for the nomination, making her the first Black person to represent a major party in an Alabama gubernatorial race. The Associated Press Race Call...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
a-z-animals.com

The 2 Best Aquariums in Alabama

Alabama is well known for its adherence to southern hospitality and southern tastes. It’s not known as the “Heart of Dixie” for no reason, after all. Hard work and hospitality are the lifeblood of Alabama workers, and we learned that when the very first rocket to the moon was built in this state.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

CBS 42

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy