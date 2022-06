SAN ANTONIO — Two people, a man and a woman, who San Antonio investigators say are responsible for a pair of east-side fires in May have been arrested on arson charges. Katheryn Bassaignana, 34, was charged in connection with the investigation of a blaze at the Friedrich building on East Commerce Street. Cruz Rivas, 37, was charged for the fire at 901 East Crocket Street.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO