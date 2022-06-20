A man was arrested and charged with murder for his alleged role in a homicide at the Marion County Adult Detention Center, the 100th homicide IMPD has investigated in 2022, police said Monday.

Homicide detectives arrived at 695 Justice Way on the city's east side after a call from the Marion County Sheriff's Office around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

Based upon their initial investigation, an altercation between two male inmates resulted in one man's death, police said in a news release.

The deceased man was later identified as 36-year-old Charles Barron Jr., according to the Marion County Coroner's Office. Police say Barron was found unresponsive in his cell before police arrived.

Barron had been in custody since June for one charge of unauthorized entry of motor vehicle and criminal mischief, officials said.

The man arrested, 25-year-old D’Angelo Smith, was Barron's cellmate, according to a news release.

IMPD did not release additional details. The investigation is ongoing.

Homicides and nonfatal shootings are down this year in comparison to 2021, according to IMPD’s latest data published on June 17. At this point last year, police had investigated 117 homicides. As of Monday, there have been 101 homicide investigations started.

Nonfatal shootings have also decreased from 302 to 263 and nonfatal shooting victims are down from 341 to 304. which are about a 12.9% and 10.9% decrease respectively.

This story will be updated.

Contact Hannah Brock at hannah.brock@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter @hannah_m_brock.

Madison Smalstig contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Man arrested for alleged role in homicide at Marion County Detention Center