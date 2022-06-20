ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man Shot to Death in Bellflower Mobile Home Park

By City News Service
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLFLOWER – A man in his 30s was killed in a shooting at a Bellflower mobile home park ,authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported...

Lancaster Shooting Leaves One Dead

LANCASTER – A 50-year-old man was fatally shot in Lancaster and the shooter is on the loose, sheriff’s deputies said Wednesday. Deputies from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station were called at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday to the 1300 block West Avenue I where they found the victim in front of a liquor store with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, said Deputy Brenda Serna of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Suspect wanted for connection with sale of illegal firearms, pursuit fatally shot by Fontana police

Fontana Police Department officers closed the eastbound lanes of the I-10 Freeway in Redlands for several hours Tuesday evening as they investigated an officer-involved shooting-turned-pursuit.According to Fontana PD, the shooting occurred before the pursuit while officers were doing a "vehicle check" near Sierra Avenue and the 15 Freeway in Fontana. The vehicle check was revealed to be part of an undercover operation on Wednesday, as officers worked on a case regarding the sale of illegal assault weapons. Both officers approached the suspect's vehicle, reportedly wearing clearly marked police vests, when the suspect behind the wheel drove forward and rammed their unmarked...
FONTANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Crash on East End of Riverside

A 64-year-old man was killed Wednesday when the vehicle he was riding in slammed into a light pole on the east end of Riverside. The fatality happened about 12:15 a.m. at the intersection of Orange Street and Tyco Drive, according to the Riverside Police Department. Sgt. Andrew Leyva said a...
RIVERSIDE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man, 23, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen Near Inglewood

LENNOX – A 23-year-old man with bipolar disorder, hemophilia and diminished mental capacity was reported missing after last being seen in the unincorporated area of Lennox. Andrew Lopez was last seen about 7 a.m. in the 10000 block of Firmona Avenue, near Century Boulevard, in the unincorporated Lennox area, just south of the Inglewood city limit, according to Deputy Raquel Utley of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
INGLEWOOD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Deputy: Man Charged in Nipsey Hussle Killing Surrendered Without Incident

LOS ANGELES – The man charged with murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside his South Los Angeles clothing store surrendered without incident to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Bellflower two days after the shooting, a prosecution witness testified Wednesday. Deputy Ryan Sauls told the downtown Los Angeles jury...
CBS LA

Police seek public's help identifying hit-and-run suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday asked for the public's help in finding a hit-and-run motorist who injured another driver in the east Hollywood area late last year. Police released video of the incident, which was reported on Dec. 23, 2021, at around 11 a.m., near Santa Monica Boulevard and Heliotrope Drive, according to authorities. "The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck became involved in a traffic collision with a 2007 Honda Accord when negotiating a U-turn," police said in a statement. The Honda driver suffered minor injuries.The driver of the Ford pickup was described as late 50s, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing around 175 pounds, with black hair. The extended cab pickup truck was white with blue colored racing stripes.A reward of up to $5,000 is available from the city of LA for information that helps solve the crime.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call Detective Juan Campos of the Central Traffic Division at 213-833-3713, or email him at 31480@lapd.online. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers 800-222-TIPS or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Detectives Investigate Lancaster Liquor Store Homicide

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Sheriff’s deputies at the Lancaster Station received a call of a gunshot victim at a liquor store on 13th Street, West and Avenue I in the city of Lancaster on Tuesday night, June 21, 2022. When deputies and paramedics from Los Angeles County Fire...
HeySoCal

Man fatally shot on Father’s Day, found beside son inside vehicle

Authorities Monday publicly identified the 30-year-old man who was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son on Father’s Day in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli of Palmdale with a gunshot wound to his upper body sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his 7-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
LONG BEACH, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Palmdale man killed in Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CNS) — A 30-year-old man from Palmdale was found fatally shot inside a vehicle next to his son, on Father’s Day, in Long Beach. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m., Sunday, at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue and found Leevi Matuni Maseuli with a gunshot wound to his upper body, sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, next to his seven-year-old son who was in the passenger’s seat, Long Beach Police Department Lt. Dominick Scaccia said.
2urbangirls.com

Man Found Mortally Wounded Inside Vehicle in Long Beach

LONG BEACH – A man was found mortally wounded inside a vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Monday. Officers were called to the shooting scene at about 8:45 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Anaheim Street and Roswell Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Dominick Scaccia said. “Officers arrived on...
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

One Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash

SANTA FE SPRINGS – One person was killed Wednesday in a three- vehicle crash in Santa Fe Springs. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded just before 2 a.m. to the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway and Carmenita Road where a black sedan was overturned and two other vehicles were involved in the collision.
SANTA FE SPRINGS, CA
crimevoice.com

One Killed, Two Injured in San Bernardino Apartment Complex Shooting

Originally published as a San Bernardino Sheriff Department Nixle post:. “On Monday, June 6, 2022, deputies from Sheriff’s Central Station responded to a shooting in the 7000 block of Tippecanoe Avenue. When deputies arrived, they located three gunshot victims in the parking lot of an apartment complex. The victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims, Aaron Garcia, was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The other victims remain hospitalized.
NBC Los Angeles

Lightning Strike Suspected in Death of Woman in Pico Rivera, Sheriff's Department Says

A woman was apparently struck and killed by lightning Wednesday in Pico Rivera as thunderstorms hammered Southern California, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman was walking just before 9 a.m. in a riverbed near Mines and Rimbank avenues in the community about 15 miles southeast of...

