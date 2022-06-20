ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TMJ4 News

Woman shot near 5th and Burleigh, MPD seeks video

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BuJMf_0gGCJdkT00

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help after they say a woman was shot and injured when gunfire erupted from a group of people near 5th and Burleigh Sunday evening.

The victim is a 39-year-old Milwaukee woman. Police say she suffered non-fatal gunshot injuries just after 7 p.m. and is now in the hospital and is expected to survive.

She was walking along the sidewalk when the gunshots rang out, police said. Police seek unknown suspects.

MPD said in a statement that there could be people with video that may have captured the incident. "Any assistance is appreciated," they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 2

Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

5th and Burleigh shooting, Milwaukee police seek suspect

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department has asked the public for help identifying and locating a shooting suspect. The shooting happened near 5th and Burleigh shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday, June 19. A 39-year-old woman was shot while she was walking. Police described the suspect as male, 16-20 years old...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

2 arrested in connection to homicide of 14-year-old Racine boy

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say two people have been arrested in connection to the homicide of 14-year-old Eugene Henderson. Sixteen-year-old Emonjae Kinney of Racine is facing charges of first degree intentional homicide and discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Fifteen-year-old Micah Lminggio was arrested for first degree...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha police: Ricardo Garcia arrested, had been wanted for weeks

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man who was at the center of investigations in both Kenosha and Cudahy. Ricardo Garica, 34, had been wanted for weeks. Officials say Garcia displayed a gun and robbed a Kenosha neighborhood grocery store on May 24. The...
WISN

18-year-old shot and killed in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old Milwaukee man. It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday near Sixth and Rogers streets. Milwaukee police said the shooting was the result of an argument and there have been no arrests. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpd#Police#Old Milwaukee#Violent Crime
Racine County Eye

Racine Police issue wanted person bulletin for shooting suspect

RACINE, Wis. – Racine Police are asking the public for help searching for Michael Boyd, a suspect in a shooting incident that happened on May 15. Boyd, 27, has an active felony warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections and the Racine Police Department for a shooting incident that happened in Racine, according to a press release by the Racine Police Department.
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Transgender woman murdered on Milwaukee's north side

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A local family is pleading for help to find their loved one's killer. A 28-year-old transgender woman murdered in the middle of the night. One week later and still no answers. It's a hard pill to swallow for Bernita Gildart. Gildart's daughter, Brazil Johnson, was killed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Reckless driver tells FOX6 Investigators 'nobody cares' except 'older people'

MILWAUKEE - Nobody cares about reckless driving except "older people." That's what one of Milwaukee's most persistent violators said just moments after a court hearing for driving with a revoked license. FOX6 Investigator Bryan Polcyn caught up with a young man police have pulled over 35 times in three years.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee boy hit by vehicle on north side: police

MILWAUKEE - A 12-year-old Milwaukee boy was hit by a vehicle on the city's north side Monday night, June 20. According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the boy was walking when he was hit near Fond du Lac and Beale around 9 p.m. The boy was taken to a local...
MILWAUKEE, WI
cwbchicago.com

Armed robbers target at least 12 people in overnight crime spree

Another wave of armed robberies rolled across the city overnight, leaving at least 11 victims in its wake. Among the victims are a tourist visiting the Mag Mile, two people riding in a pedicab on Wacker Drive in the Loop, a man walking in Boystown, and an employee leaving work at a popular West Town bar.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Police chase ends in crash

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee police chase Monday night ended in a two-vehicle crash near 27th and Center streets, according to Milwaukee police. Police said they saw a vehicle driving recklessly near 27th Street and St. Paul Avenue and tried to put it over, but the car sped off. After...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Ring camera captures Milwaukee homicide near 6th and Rogers

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Monday, June 20 near 6th and Rogers. It happened at approximately 8:41 p.m. A Ring doorbell camera captured the sound of gunfire. The victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries and was pronounced dead on scene. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

MPD looking for evidence in shooting

Milwaukee Police believe the public may have evidence to help solve a case. A 39 year old woman was hit by gunfire Sunday evening while she was walking in the area near 5th and Burleigh, just north of the District 5 Police Building. Police were called around 7:08 p.m. to the scene, and the woman was transported to a local hospital where she is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Man killed in shooting on Milwaukee's Brady Street

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting outside Casablanca on Brady Street. Police were called to Cass and Brady streets around 2:15 a.m. on Monday. "I heard some commotion going on outside, and then I heard the three shots fired, and it was very loud," said Bob Schneider, who lives nearby.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy