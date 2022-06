Astronomical summer, that is. The season began at 5:14 a.m. Tuesday and we are enjoying the longest amount of daylight of the year; in Boston we see 15 hours, 17 minutes and 3 seconds of daylight. Today is also the day the sun is closest to overhead, and we have the shortest shadows of the year. The latest sunset of the year is this weekend, however.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO