ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

Mamaroneck restaurant Augustine’s Salumeria to open June 21

By Phil Hall
WestfairOnline
WestfairOnline
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Westchester’s newest restaurant opens on June 21 with the arrival of Augustine’s Salumeria at 213 Halstead Ave. in Mamaroneck. Located across from the town’s...

westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theexaminernews.com

Prime Pub is a Flavorful Visual Experience

I had heard of Prime Pub, a relatively new restaurant in Somers, through the grapevine. A veteran restaurant guy takes over and revamps a former Chinese eatery and turns it into an airy, inviting, multigenerational American gastro pub. Proprietor and dynamic restaurateur Simi Polozani, founder of Prime Pub restaurants in...
SOMERS, NY
WestfairOnline

Westchester County and The LOFT plan White Plains apartment building

Westchester County is working with The LOFT, a White Plains-based LGBTQ+ organization that operates the The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center to create a 140-unit apartment building for senior citizens that also will serve as Westchester’s first housing development designed to be friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. The apartments will be priced in the affordable housing category.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Riverhead Spicy’s Bar-B-Que Closes, Possibly For Good

The longstanding barbecue joint that has become iconic for many in Riverhead has closed its door - possibly forever. A report in Riverheadlocal.com says that there were signs posted in the window of the restaurant that read “temporarily closed” but all other signs point to the barbecue place finally closing for good.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Westchester County, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Westchester County, NY
Lifestyle
Westchester County, NY
Food & Drinks
Westchester County, NY
Restaurants
Mamaroneck, NY
Lifestyle
City
Mamaroneck, NY
longisland.com

Holiday Farms Coming Soon to Franklin Square

Breslin Realty is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease with Holiday Farms Supermarket at 206 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Holiday Farms will be occupying approximately 20,000 square feet in the Franklin Plaza shopping center, replacing King Kullen. Holiday Farms is a Long Island-based, and...
FRANKLIN SQUARE, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Here’s Where to Eat for Juneteenth in Westchester County

These Westchester eateries and events have stories to tell through their flavorful cuisines, and they plan to celebrate this Juneteenth with you. Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” is celebrated all across the country to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Now, 156 years later, there are countless ways to reflect on the past and celebrate freedom through music, dance, food, parades, and family time. A great way to learn more about the traditions surrounding Juneteenth is to spend this newly enacted federal holiday visiting local, Black-owned restaurants where the food and atmosphere honor culture and soul.
westchesterfamily.com

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester

Check Out These Drive-in Movie Theaters Near Westchester. Summer is here and that means tons of fun in the sun. And what better way to wind down the day with your kids than a drive-in movie! In the surrounding area, there are a few options to check out a new movie or enjoy a classics. Load up with the car with snacks, bug spray, chairs, and blankets and visit one — or all! — of these nearby drive-ins.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Augustine
longisland.com

PDQ Opens in Westbury

PDQ is the fresh chicken joint with dozens of locations up and down the East Coast from Florida, where it first launched in Tampa, to New York, where its first location in the state opened in Farmingdale two years ago. Now, PDQ has opened a second location on Long Island in Westbury.
WESTBURY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Giant Family Carnival This Week in Dutchess County

Summertime is fun time, and there are plenty of fun things to do right here in the Hudson Valley. In fact, starting today, there is something ultra-fun happening right here in Dutchess County. It’s the LaGrange Family Carnival, and it runs today right through Sunday. I can still remember...
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Kristen Walters

Connecticut restaurant chain closes multiple locations

A well-known Connecticut restaurant chain has just closed multiple locations throughout the state. The past couple of years have been tough on businesses all over the country, and restaurants have been hit particularly hard. As a result, many popular chains have been forced to close their doors, and Chip's Family Restaurant is the latest casualty.
CONNECTICUT STATE
101.5 WPDH

Popular Movie Theater Offering $5 Tickets in Dutchess & Ulster

I must admit, it’s been a while since I’ve been to a movie theater. Even before covid, I hadn’t been in ages. It’s not that I don’t like a good movie, it’s just that prices seemed so high. The tickets got expensive, the snacks got expensive, and I could watch movies at home. It wasn’t a night out, but I saved money.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Salumeria#Russian Tea Room#Food Drink#Westchester#Italian#Eataly Blt Steak#Loring Place
Daily Voice

Yonkers Resident Claims $10 Million Lottery Prize

A Westchester County resident has claimed a $10 million lottery prize. Amer Maayah, of Yonkers, won a top prize from the New York Lottery’s 200X scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, June 17. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $6,327,425 after required withholdings, the...
YONKERS, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Westchester’s Learn to Swim Program for Kids

Looking for an affordable way to teach your child to swim this summer? Westchester offers a swimming lessons for children ages 3-13 where they can learn to swim at Saxon Woods, Sprain Ridge, Tibbetts Brook, or Willson’s Woods pools. The program kicks off on July 5th and runs until...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
westchestergov.com

Westchester County Executive Announces Groundbreaking LGBTQ+ Friendly Senior Housing Development

Westchester County Executive George Latimer joined members of Westchester County’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board, The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center, Monadnock Development and HANAC to announce Westchester’s first LGBTQ+ friendly housing development that will bring 140 units of affordable senior housing to downtown White Plains. It will also include a larger space for The LOFT LGBTQ+ Community Center to continue to support its advocacy, education and health programs.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
hamlethub.com

More Bear Sightings in Yonkers

There appears to be yet more reports of bear sightings in the Yonkers area. The following discussion was posted on a local blog:. Hello, just wanted to inform my neighbors that we have black bears in our neighborhood. Friday evening I had 2 black bears in my backyard. The cops mentioned that there is a family of 3 bears roaming around in Yonkers. Please be careful with leaving your children and pets unattended. Do not leave any food out or garbage bins open. Lets work together to stay safe and keep these bears out of our neighborhood.
YONKERS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

1 Killed, 2 Wounded After Shooting at Poughkeepsie, NY Grocery

A shooting at a Hudson Valley grocery killed one Dutchess County man and left two others wounded. On Saturday, June 18, City of Poughkeepsie 911 called the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department reporting a shooting at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie. Casa Blanca Grocery is located at 386 Main Street in the City of Poughkeepsie, according to Google.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WestfairOnline

WestfairOnline

White Plains, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Westfair Business Publications (Westfair), a privately held publishing firm located in White Plains, N.Y., publishes weekly business newspapers: the Westchester County Business Journal in New York state and the Fairfield County Business Journal in Connecticut. With a weekly readership of more than 150,000, Westfair’s business publications reach business leaders and decision makers in seven counties as a premier source of business information on matters of concern and interest. Its website, westfaironline.com, provide up-to-date news and information on issues important and pertinent to the regional business marketplace.

 https://westfaironline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy