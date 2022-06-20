Mamaroneck restaurant Augustine’s Salumeria to open June 21

These Westchester eateries and events have stories to tell through their flavorful cuisines, and they plan to celebrate this Juneteenth with you. Juneteenth, short for “June Nineteenth,” is celebrated all across the country to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Black Americans. Now, 156 years later, there are countless ways to reflect on the past and celebrate freedom through music, dance, food, parades, and family time. A great way to learn more about the traditions surrounding Juneteenth is to spend this newly enacted federal holiday visiting local, Black-owned restaurants where the food and atmosphere honor culture and soul.

