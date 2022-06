The Jefferson County Highway Department has released information about roadwork underway or soon to be underway along County Highway A. According to the release, work along County Highway A, between U.S. Highway 12 and U.S. Highway 18 is slated to begin this week. Work includes resurfacing. Some culverts will be replaced followed by mill and overlay on the existing deteriorated asphalt pavement.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO