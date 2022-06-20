ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton, OH

Three wanted for theft from Clifton mosque

By WKRC
WKRC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLIFTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police are trying to identify three people believed to have stolen from...

local12.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police: Gun taken from teenager in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department says they took a gun from a teenager on probation for a prior offense. CPD says the gun was recovered from a 14-year-old in Over-the-Rhine. Police say the teen was charged with weapons under disability due to the teen's prior offense. This content...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

17-year-old indicted as adult for NKY quadruple shooting

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 17-year-old arrested in connection with an April quadruple shooting was indicted as an adult, Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders said. Taquan Estes, 17, was indicted on assault, riot and wanton endangerment charges, Sanders explained. Estes was arrested in April as a juvenile, but Sanders said...
COVINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Clifton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police searching for three wanted Columbus felons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in finding three Columbus felons wanted for various crimes for this week’s “Wanted Wednesday.” The first felon is Jeremy Morris who is wanted out of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Columbus, and Clermont County for robbery, felonious assault, domestic […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WKRC

Middletown father indicted after son accidentally shoots himself

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown father is now indicted for endangering children after his son accidentally shot himself. A Butler County grand jury indicted Fernando Enamorado Wednesday. In April, police found his 5-year-old son shot in the leg. Investigators say he was playing with a gun that he found...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WKRC

Police search for 70-year-old Deer Park homicide suspect

DEER PARK, Ohio (WKRC) - A 66-year-old man was found shot to death in Deer Park and police are searching for a 70-year-old suspect. Emergency crews were called to an address on Monterey Avenue at about 8:45 a.m. They found the victim dead from several gunshot wounds. Police are not releasing his name.
DEER PARK, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Theft#Clifton Mosque#Wkrc#Toyota
WKRC

"Put that down!" Homeowner confronts man swiping plants from porch

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A man caught on camera taking plants from a porch got the surprise of his life when the homeowner emerged and chased him off. "Put that down. Put that down! Get the hell out of here!" the homeowner can be heard telling the man as he chases him down the steps of his Upland Place home in East Walnut Hills Tuesday.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police: 2 hospitalized after crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash in Fairfield on Wednesday. It happened around 10 a.m. on Union Center Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to University of Cincinnati West Chester Hospital for their injuries. Above video: Top stories of the day...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Cheviot Police seek information in unsolved bar homicide

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cheviot Police is asking for information in an effort to solve a homicide. Police say a fight broke out inside Babe's Cafe at Glenmore and Applegate avenues at about 1:15 a.m. on April 9. London Harris was shot and killed. Another man with him was also...
CHEVIOT, OH
Fox 19

At-large suspect considered armed, dangerous after deadly Deer Park shooting

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A 70-year-old suspect is considered armed and dangerous as Deer Park police search for him in connection with a deadly shooting. Michael Mueller, 70, lives in the Madisonville area and might be driving a 2018 Ford pickup truck with license plate JUD1485/OH or PEB1734/OH, according to a Facebook post from the Deer Park Police Department.
DEER PARK, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox 19

Coroner IDs 16-year-old boy stabbed to death in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a 16-year-old teen who police say was stabbed to death by his 15-year-old sister. Lashon Hill died Monday, shortly after he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to Springfield Township police. His younger...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Sharonville police responding to large spill on westbound I-275

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Traffic is delayed along westbound I-275 near the 45.1-mile marker due to a large diesel spill, the Sharonville Police Department said in a post on Facebook. The spill spans from the interstate to the bottom of the ramp at Mosteller Road. Police say the Ohio Department...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WKRC

Cold Spring tennis instructor arrested on charges of raping 15-year-old

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WKRC) - A Cold Spring man is under arrest, charged with raping a teenage girl he instructed in tennis, the Boone County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office says the victim met her tennis instructor, Court Clark, at a private club in 2019 when she was 15 and he was 24. When she went away on spring break that year, she reportedly received flirtatious text messages from Clark and the two began dating shortly after. Later that year, Clark and the victim had sex in the victim's home in Boone County.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WKRC

68-year-old motorcycle rider killed in Millville crash

MILLVILLE, Ohio (WKRC) - A 68-year-old woman was killed in a crash in Millville Tuesday night. Wednesday, the Butler County Coroner identified her as Cynthia Massey. The Butler County Sheriff's Office was called to Ross Hanover Road at US 27 at about 8:45. A motorcycle and a car had collided....
BUTLER COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy