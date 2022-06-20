ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparkill, NY

Sparkill Roadway Getting Resurfaced

By Jeff Lewis
wrcr.com
 2 days ago

A bumpy ride in Orangetown is being fixed....

www.wrcr.com

News 8 WROC

Republican candidate Astorino makes fifteen promises to Rochester voters

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Following Tuesdays Republican gubernatorial debate, Republican Robert Astorino held a “15 promises” conference Wednesday morning. The former Westchester County Executive, Astorino was notable for making 15 promises to Westchester county voters while he was running. “We kept all 15 promises,” Astorino told Rochester listeners on Wednesday. “So now I’m making promises […]
ROCHESTER, NY
thepressgroup.net

95 Linwood purchase nixed; council cites contamination concerns

TOWNSHIP OF WASHINGTON—The protest signs can come down. The 1.5-acre, 95 Linwood Ave. property, formerly a Charlie Brown’s restaurant, will not be purchased by the township due to environmental concerns, the Township Council president told Pascack Press June 21 via a text message. A motion to withdraw from...
PARAMUS, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rebirth of Middletown’s O&W Station underway

MIDDLETOWN – Redevelopment of the City of Middletown’s O & W Station has begun. Mayor Joseph DeStefano told the common council Tuesday night that initial work to restore the once-stately building has started. “The shoring and remediation in underway. That will take about four to five months and...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Former Orange County Government official dies

GOSHEN – Christopher Dunleavy, a former business leader and government official died Tuesday night, a family member said. Dunleavy served as president of the Orange County Chamber of Commerce when there were two chambers in the county – the Eastern Orange County Chamber being the other one. Following...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
City
Orangetown, NY
Rockland County, NY
Traffic
Rockland County, NY
Government
State
Washington State
City
Sparkill, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
wrcr.com

Clarkstown Opens Pickleball Complex in Congers

The town of Clarkstown got nine new pickleball courts yesterday. Supervisor George Hoehmann, members of the town board and other dignitaries opened the courts to great fanfare in a ceremony at Congers Lake yesterday at noon. Hoehman says the courts were built on a portion of the park that wasn’t used very much…
CONGERS, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Supreme Court Justice Berliner Resigns Under Cloud Of Allegations Over Prohibited Political Activity

Judge Announced Retirement Effective September 30th; NYS Commission Not Yet Rendered Determination About Complaint. Supreme Court Justice Robert M. Berliner has agreed to retire amid allegations of prohibited political activity. The Justice agreed to retire after he was served with a formal written complaint from the New York State Commission...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
insidernj.com

Fire on the Mountain

Long Valley and Schooley’s Mountain are two of the more bucolic parts of Morris County, nestled near the Hunterdon and Warren county lines. Rural peacefulness, however, doesn’t always extend to local politics in what is Washington Township. There are no Democrats on the governing body, so any spat is purely a Republican thing.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
#Washington Street#County Executive#Urban Construction
hamlethub.com

Yonkers Store Owners Lose Money

Yonkers is an old city with the equivalent infrastructure. As a result, repair and replacement is inevitable. Getty Square has become a hub of evening excavation to replace old gas lines and enhance the underground systems. Work crews begin in the evening and labor late into the night. At issue...
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Carmel Police to participate in ‘Operation Dry Water’

MAHOPAC – As part of a nationally coordinated effort to educate boaters about the dangers of boating while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the Carmel Town Police Department will be participating in the annual “Operation Dry Water” campaign to reduce the number of alcohol- and drug-related incidents and fatalities on the water.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Newburgh school district auditing administration of Regents exams

NEWBURGH – In the wake of last week’s disarray and confusion by faculty monitors of the English Language Arts Regents exam and the Living Environment Regent exam, district officials initiated an audit of the administration of those exams and others, Interim Superintendent Ed Forgit told Newburgh Free Academy Main Campus students and families.
NEWBURGH, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Dutchess and Orange Counties Not Recognizing Juneteenth Holiday

Even after becoming a federal holiday, the two Mid-Hudson counties with the highest population of Black residents will not be recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday. Juneteenth is a holiday commemorating the date enslaved African Americans in Texas were finally notified that the Civil War was over and they were free. The date has been a holiday in the state of Texas since 1979 and slowly gained in popularity throughout the rest of the country over the past decade. In response to recent incidents of social injustice, New York and other states across the country recognized the holiday in 2020. After a groundswell of support, June 19 officially became a federal holiday in 2021.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Multiple Agencies Respond To Hazmat Situation At Costco In Port Chester

Multiple agencies responded to a "hazmat incident" at a Costco in Westchester County. Firefighters received a report of smoke in the Costco located in Port Chester at 1 Westchester Ave. at about 2:10 p.m. on Monday, June 20, according to the Port Chester Police Department. Authorities determined that the smoke...
westmilfordmessenger.com

West Milford fire levels multi-story garage

On Sunday, June 19, at around 6 p.m., West Milford Fire Companies 1 and 4 were dispatched to 32 McCormick Road in West Milford for a reported garage fire. According to an announcement by Fire Company 4, the first arriving units found a 2.5-story detached garage fully involved and confirmed a working fire. The West Milford Fire Department Tanker Task Force, along with Bloomingdale Fire Department and West Milford First Aid Squad were then called to the scene. According to the West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office, multiple hose lines were deployed to protect the main house on the property.
WEST MILFORD, NJ
NBC New York

Empanada Festival Coming to Northern New Jersey This Weekend

The Northern New Jersey Empanada Festival is coming to Passaic County Saturday. The festival -- organized by the County of Passaic, Friends of Passaic County Parks, Inc., and MegaBite Events -- will take place at Weasel Brook Park in Clifton from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The event will also...
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
wrcr.com

WRCR Market Analyst: Americans Need Help at the Pump

The President could decide by the end of the week, and possibly in an announcement this afternoon, whether to temporarily halt the federal 18.3-cent-per-gallon gas tax as a way to ease the burden that soaring gas prices have been having on Americans lately. WRCR market analyst Ken Mahoney of Mahoney Asset Management in Chestnut Ridge says we do need help…
CHESTNUT RIDGE, NY
westfaironline.com

Groundbreaking held for $1.8B Regeneron expansion

About 200 guests joined New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, Westchester County Executive George Latimer, and a host of other elected officials including mayors from a dozen or more Westchester communities at Regeneron’s campus in Tarrytown today for a groundbreaking ceremony to officially launch the company’s $1.8 billion expansion.

