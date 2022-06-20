Sparkill Roadway Getting Resurfaced

On Sunday, June 19, at around 6 p.m., West Milford Fire Companies 1 and 4 were dispatched to 32 McCormick Road in West Milford for a reported garage fire. According to an announcement by Fire Company 4, the first arriving units found a 2.5-story detached garage fully involved and confirmed a working fire. The West Milford Fire Department Tanker Task Force, along with Bloomingdale Fire Department and West Milford First Aid Squad were then called to the scene. According to the West Milford Fire Marshal’s Office, multiple hose lines were deployed to protect the main house on the property.
