Plane's landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wilson man after a traffic stop in Kill Devil Hills. According to a DCSO press release, on June 15, 2022 at approximately 12:34 a.m., a deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158 in Kill Devil Hills.
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters were able to control a brush fire on Tuesday that burned dozens of acres of land on Monday in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, a resident called about smoke coming from an open field in the 2000 block of Elbow Road just after 4:15 p.m. Monday.
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Terry Sult, who retired as Hampton’s police chief in April 2021, has been named chief of police in Cary, North Carolina, after serving several months as interim chief. Sult retired from Hampton in April 2021 after five decades of law enforcement experience and serving...
Virginia Beach police are investigating at the Woodberry Forest apartments Tuesday morning on S. Oriole Drive in the Birdneck area after a gunshot victim showed up a hospital. Read more: https://bit.ly/3OejQ7C.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on June 13, 2022. The sound of construction off of Shore Drive is oddly bringing residents to the beach. “A lot of people want to see the activity and understand what’s...
Go to the head of Blackwater River, and you’ll find the quiet city of Franklin, Virginia. It was initially incorporated as a town in 1876 before developing into a city in 1961. The city of Franklin began as a transportation hub for the surrounding countryside. It even served as...
