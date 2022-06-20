Plane's landing gear fails after touchdown in Currituck

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Firefighters were able to control a brush fire on Tuesday that burned dozens of acres of land on Monday in the Greenbrier section of Chesapeake. According to the Chesapeake Fire Department, a resident called about smoke coming from an open field in the 2000 block of Elbow Road just after 4:15 p.m. Monday.

