CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Inflation is driving up the costs on just about everything, especially prices at the grocery store. Cinfed Credit Union suggests taking your time at the grocery store. Before going to the store, sit down and make a budget so you can compare prices between stores and make sure you are getting the lowest price. Stick with your plan on your budget when shopping. You might not see results at first but if you stick to it you will see it accumulate in your bank account over time. You will get better at looking for discounts as time goes on if you stick to your plan.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO