Carolyn F. Kohler age 89 of Detroit Lakes, MN died June 19, 2022 at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND, under the care of Hospice. Carolyn Frances Kohler was born May 28, 1933 in Syracuse, New York to Carroll and Sara Margaret (Kau) Pratt. She moved to Hamden, CT as a young girl and later to Grand Rapids, MI, where she graduated From High School. She then attended college in Grand Rapids before later moving to Fargo, ND. On May 25, 1955 she was united in marriage to Lyle Kohler. In 1959 they made their home in rural Detroit Lakes, where they lived their entire lives.

