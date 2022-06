Queer chefs have been flocking to the Bay Area since the mid-20th century, searching for a place that could buoy their culinary aspirations and allow free expression. Somewhere to be out, and cook damn good food. But while San Francisco used to be the center of the queer food universe, it’s the city across the bridge that’s ushering in the newest era of queer dining. In Oakland, an emerging crop of queer-owned, queer-run, and queer-frequented spaces serve up dishes (and vibes) that are sexy, political, unapologetic, and most important, delicious.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 23 HOURS AGO