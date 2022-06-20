ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Danville Career Center offers a computer class, job fair

 3 days ago

The Goodwill Danville Career Center is hosting a Basic Computer Skills class Monday, June 20, 3-4 p.m. and a Unique Industries Inc. Job Fair on Tuesday, June 21, 1-3 p.m. The public is encouraged to stop by and visit the Career Center, meet staff, and learn about other resources...

wallstreetwindow.com

Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia Kick Off Joint Branding Initiative With Community Survey – Mike Swanson

I attended yesterday’s Board of Supervisors Meeting for Pittsylvania County and the most interesting aspect of the meeting was a presentation about a new joint branding initiative by the county and the city of Danville. This is a big deal and deserves going through all of the details of what this is about. It is starting with a post card that will be sent in the mail to area residents about their thoughts and feelings for the community. At first glance that might not seem like a big deal, but the end result of it will be.
DANVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Coming soon to your mailbox: a tourism survey

Local tourism leaders are in the next phase of overhauling their approach — and they want to hear from you. Danville Tourism Division Director Lisa Meriwether says they’re using COVD recovery money to hire a consultant to help the newly revamped division develop a regional tourism plan to help Danville and Pittsylvania County get the most bang from the buck in their effort to attract visitors.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

2nd annual Hometown Heroes 4th of July celebration planned in Chatham

For the second year, the Rotary Club of Chatham is coordinating a weekend long Hometown Heroes Celebration in Chatham, Virginia, from July 1 – 3. The Rotary Club and many local civic, church, and nonprofit groups are partnering to bring old fashioned 4th of July fun to the community.
CHATHAM, VA
WSET

Plan submitted for new park in Tinbridge Hill

Lynchburg Parks & Recreation has submitted a site plan to make some new improvements to Tinbridge Hill. A new overlook, trail upgrades and pocket park are all set to be constructed. "This is going to be great. Especially with COVID, parks and open spaces are very important. Especially, when it...
LYNCHBURG, VA
City
Community, VA
City
Danville, VA
WSLS

Franks + Dranks event returns to Martinsville in July

MARTINSVILLE, Va. – Martinsville’s Franks + Dranks is coming back for another night of music and food on July 8. The cook-out-themed summer event by Piedmont Arts will be held on Friday, July 8 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Gravely-Lester Art Garden. Music, hot dogs,...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

First Juneteenth celebrated in Gretna

L&G Support Services, LLC hosted the first Juneteenth celebration June 18 along Main Street in Gretna. There were numerous retail and food vendors and the Pittsylvania County Public Library Book Mobile was there encouraging young children to read by providing them with books and other tools. Some of the other community resource participants included Danville Pittsylvania County Community Services, Aetna Better Health, AFLAC, Pittsylvania County NAACP, Gretna’s Basketball Youth League and Pittsylvanians For a Brighter Future.
GRETNA, VA
WSLS

Personal property tax rebate approved for Roanoke residents

ROANOKE, Va. – If you live in Roanoke and are paid up on your personal property taxes, some of that money will be going back in your pocket. On Tuesday night, Roanoke City Council approved $5.9 million in personal property tax rebates. Residents will receive a one-time payment equal...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Gretna Town Council holds hearing on utility rate increases, fiscal 2023 budget

The Gretna Town Council held public hearings for its proposed budget, adjustments to the town code, and increases in the town’s water and sewer rates in a meeting at Gretna Town Council on Thursday, June 16. The only public comment on the budget came from the Chief of Gretna Fire and Rescue Ben Meeks, who asked if any of the town’s money would go to fund the department. The crew currently operates with around 70 volunteers and four full-time employees, though they’re seeking to fill out the paid team to five and eventually six crewmembers. Meeks noted.
GRETNA, VA
#Job Fairs#Job Opportunities#Computer Skills#Unique Industries Inc#Discovery Services#Goodcare Healthcare#Goodstart Reentry#Supported Employment#Career Centers
WSLS

Manna Food Pantry serving up groceries for struggling families

ROANOKE, Va. – A program to prevent homelessness, serving up some relief for those struggling, one box at a time. An assembly line was set up Tuesday morning at the Rescue Mission of Roanoke to fill up hundreds of boxes for the Manna Food Pantry, a weekly grocery box distribution program that serves families in need.
ROANOKE, VA
Virginia Business

Amtrak to boost service in Norfolk, Roanoke, Newport News

Amtrak will add a third daily departure from Norfolk and a second daily departure from Roanoke on its Northeast Regional route, while also bolstering train service in Newport News, all beginning July 11. The train already departs from Norfolk early in the morning and mid-morning, so the third departure will...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Franklin News Post

Probation and parole office to move

The office of Probation and Parole District 37 of the Virginia Department of Corrections is scheduled to move in the near future. The office will move from its location on North Main Street to the old Moose Lodge on Grassy Hill Road, which closed a few years ago. Stephanie Coughlan,...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
wallstreetwindow.com

Layoffs At The Richmond-Times Dispatch And The State of Local News In Danville, Virginia And Beyond – Mike Swanson

This month, Richmond’s Style Weekly ran an article titled The Incredible Shrinking Richmond-Times Dispatch. The Lee Enterprises owned newspaper has lost one third of its staff since last November. The article interviewed some of those who had been laid off by the corporate bosses and some that remain. The newspaper had served as a major flagship regional newspaper in not only the state of Virginia, but the American South for most of the twentieth century, but as the Style Weekly author writes, “For the past two decades, as the business of American newspapers has contracted and ceded ground to the digital age, a refrain from management has become commonplace in newsrooms: ‘Do more with less.’ Like most dailies, the RTD has slowly shed staff for years, with reporters straining to cover multiple beats and editors picking up additional duties, including extra weekend and night shifts, to make up for lost positions.”
DANVILLE, VA
cardinalnews.org

Lynchburg area has been slow to recover since 2008 recession. Why?

When it comes to post-pandemic job and economic recovery, the Lynchburg area has found itself slower on the rebound than other parts of the state — but that’s just the latest hurdle in overall sluggishness that’s persisted since the 2008 recession. While employment numbers have improved, the...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Roanoke County volleyball coach charged with obscenity counts

A volleyball coach at Hidden Valley Middle School, 45-year-old Aaron King, has been charged with Indecent Exposure and Obscene Sexual Display. Police will not release any additional information at this time, but officials say the victim is an adult, the incident did not occur at a school and it is not school-related. The Roanoke County Public Schools website lists King as the school’s Head Volleyball Coach.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Amtrak sets date for new daily Roanoke service

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Amtrak Release) - Amtrak has scheduled a second daily departure from Roanoke, offering another option for travel to Washington, D.C., and to cities in the Northeast and Southwest Virginia. The new service begins July 11, with tickets already available. The new service means Amtrak offers morning and afternoon...
ROANOKE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Danville man guilty of practicing without proper licenses

A Danville man has pleaded guilty in Henry County Circuit Court on June 16 to two misdemeanors in connection with an unfinished home improvement project. Joseph Carter Murphy Jr., 73, pleaded guilty to practicing without a contractor’s license and practicing as an electrician tradesman without a license. There was a felony charge of construction fraud, but because Murphy pleaded guilty to the two misdemeanors, that charge was not prosecuted.
DANVILLE, VA

