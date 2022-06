The news of two new restaurants opening this week is very exciting. This will however lead to longer discussions about where to eat. That is a good problem to have!. I know that there are plenty of people that think we have enough pizza places around Evansville and Newburgh, and to that, I say - No Way! You can never have too many styles of pizza to choose from. Personally, I prefer just a plain ole cheese pizza, but if you love a variety of toppings, Pizza 261 seems to have a lot to choose from.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO