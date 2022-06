BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Woodbury man faced charges of attempted murder following a weekend shooting. It happened Saturday night at a home on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. Police say Brian McAndrew, 38, was drunk and got into a fight with his girlfriend while driving back from the liquor store, threatening her with a gun. They say she texted Andrew Brown, 35, asking him to come to pick her up. When the Lyndonville man arrived at the home, police say McAndrew shot at him twice, hitting him in the right thigh.

WOODBURY, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO