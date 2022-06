The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has awarded its first approval in the specific interleukin-23 inhibitor space for Crohn's disease to AbbVie's Skyrizi (risakizumab-rzaa). Skyrizi now has the green light for use in adults with moderately to severely active Crohn's disease. The drug works by blocking IL-23 by binding to its p19 subunit. IL-23 is active in inflammatory processes observed in many chronic immune-mediated illnesses. Patients receive 600 mg of the drug via IV for at least an hour at weeks zero, four and eight, and then every eight weeks after at 360 mg via self-administered subcutaneous injection.

INDUSTRY ・ 3 DAYS AGO