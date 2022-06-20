ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
67-year-old man dead after a bicycle crash in Santa Ana (Santa Ana, CA)

On Saturday morning, a 67-year-old man lost his life following a two-vehicle collision in Santa Ana. As per the initial information, the fatal bicycle accident took place at about 8:30 a.m. on Bristol Street and Edinger Avenue [...]

