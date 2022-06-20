ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Fairfield Police Officer Hit with Bear Spray After Bicycle Stop

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 18, 2022 around 9:45 p.m. Fairfield Police Officer Kimball made a bicycle stop near the 4400 block of Central Way. 29-year-old, John Rogers of Fairfield was immediately uncooperative and confrontational. Rogers attempted to ride away as Ofc. Kimball attempted to detain him. During the ensuing struggle, Rogers retrieved a...

