Fairfield Police Officer Hit with Bear Spray After Bicycle Stop
2 days ago
On June 18, 2022 around 9:45 p.m. Fairfield Police Officer Kimball made a bicycle stop near the 4400 block of Central Way. 29-year-old, John Rogers of Fairfield was immediately uncooperative and confrontational. Rogers attempted to ride away as Ofc. Kimball attempted to detain him. During the ensuing struggle, Rogers retrieved a...
MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested.
The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street.
Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle.
No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says.
Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance.
On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop.
The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
DANVILLE (CBS SF/BCN) - A gunfight in Danville Tuesday between would-be robbers and a witness prompted police to search for multiple suspects, according to a news release issued Tuesday by the Danville Police Department.Officers responded to a 5:48 p.m. report of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo.Police said several suspects armed with handguns attempted to rob four people who had just arrived in a vehicle parked in the 200 block of Hartford Road.Gunfire was exchanged between the suspects and a neighbor who witnessed the incident. The suspects fled the scene and no injuries were reported.The suspects are at large and the investigation is continuing by Danville Police and the Crime Lab of the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff.Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Detective Dan Lynch at (925) 314-3711.
The collision happened in the area of Vanden Road between the Leisure Town Road traffic circle and Cannon Road, between Vacaville and Fairfield. Preliminary investigations said that a driver failed to stay on track and crossed a double yellow line, crashing head-on into a car carrier. Eventually, first responders arrived...
TRACY (CBS13) — Two arrests were made this week in connection to two separate violent assaults that occurred just weeks apart at the same Tracy park.
Aaron James Mears, 28, was arrested Tuesday as the suspect in a June 2 assault at El Pescadero Park that left a man in critical condition, the Tracy Police Department said. The victim in that assault was a 43-year-old Tracy resident who was hospitalized for several days but has since been released.
Mears was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on an attempted murder charge.
On Wednesday, Tracy police announced the arrest of Deandre Goodman, 27,...
El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Jesse Okamoto of El Dorado Hills early last week on suspicion of battery and stalking. Sheriff’s officials said they had received complaints of a man harassing and assaulting women in the Town Center area of El Dorado Hills. Detectives are asking...
On June 20, 2022, around 8:50 p.m., Livermore Police responded to a report of an armed carjacking that occurred at the 3000 block of West Jack London Boulevard. When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim who was practicing parking and driving his father’s gray Honda Odyssey. His father...
DANVILLE, Calif. - Police in Danville are investigating a robbery on Tuesday. Officials say there was an exchange of gunfire between the robbery suspects and a neighbor. Police responded to reports of shots fired on Hartford Road between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo at around 5:48 p.m. Residents were advised to avoid the area. Police said several suspects, armed with handguns, attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block of Hartford Rd.
LINCOLN (CBS13) — Fire crews from several different Northern California cities joined together to out an early Wednesday morning house fire in Lincoln.
The Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln firefighters with a house fire on the 500 block of Navigator Drive.
No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Placer County Fire Department, Roseville Fire Department, and Rocklin Fire Department assisted Lincoln Fire Department with an early morning structure fire in the 500 block of Navigator Dr. All occupants are safe and no injuries are reported. Cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/Xf2FzsIqWv
— CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (@CALFIRENEU) June 22, 2022
TRACY, Calif. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a car lost control and crashed in Tracy, police said. The crash happened around 4:37 p.m. at the Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road intersection. Arriving officers found two people inside a car and closed the roadway to give firefighters an opportunity to get them out.
VALLEJO -- A police shooting involving Solano sheriff deputies, Vallejo police and a person said to be brandishing a knife claimed the suspect's life Sunday evening.The Solano County Sheriff's Office tweeted at 9:41 p.m. Sunday they received a call for assistance from Vallejo police just before 7 p.m. regarding a traffic accident involving a person armed with a knife.Shortly after deputies arrived at the crash scene at Pennsylvania and Sutter Streets, there was an officer-involved shooting. Police said the suspect with the knife lunged at officers who opened fire, killing the suspect.Vallejo police and the Solano County Sheriff's Office have not provided additional details of the shooting as of Monday morning.
DUBLIN, Calif. - The family of Jose "Nick" Cardenas have unanswered questions after their loved one died at the hospital about three weeks after he was taken into custody – and then released – from Santa Rita Jail. At this point, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office is not...
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died and a man was severely injured in a crash over the weekend in Rancho Cordova, police said. The crash happened on Saturday just before 2 a.m. on Sunrise Boulevard near Gold Country Boulevard. Officers arrived at the scene and said a car was found crashed into a […]
At around 5:48 p.m. on Tuesday, June 21, Danville Police received notification of shots fired on Hartford Road in Danville between Rutherford Drive and Camino Amigo. Police advised residents to avoid the area. Several suspects attempted to rob four residents who had just parked their vehicle on the 200 block...
TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Tracy police said a 22-year-old Manteca man died after crashing and becoming trapped beneath a semi-truck. Police said multiple callers reported a crash at the intersection of Patterson Pass and Schulte roads around 4:40 p.m. According to police, the 22-year-old tried to turn but lost control. The car then crashed into […]
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Some longtime residents in the Fairfield area will soon have an entire unit of police stationed right in their neighborhood. For decades, residents in Cordelia and Green Valley, located about 15 minutes outside of Fairfield, worried that when they called police it’d take a long time to respond. Even when police […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Investigations Unit is looking to identify a number of items to solve cold cases from decades ago. Unsolved potential murder/missing persons cases from the 1980s and 90s have resurfaced following several items found at the...
FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — California State Parks confirmed that a 47-year-old man died in Folsom Lake near the area of Rattlesnake Bar at 12:35 p.m. on Tuesday. Folsom Sector Superintendent Richard Preston-LeMay said that the man was swimming with two women to a nearby island and when the women reached the island they noticed that […]
ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Three people have been taken to the hospital after a crash involving multiple cars in Roseville on Wednesday morning.
Roseville Fire officials say the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. near Roseville Parkway and Pleasant Grove Boulevard.
A total of four cars were involved.
Along with the three people taken to the hospital, officials say they had to use equipment to extricate.
No information has been released on the condition of the people taken to the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear.
VALLEJO, Calif. — Deputies have launched an investigation after an officer shot and killed a person in Vallejo. The Solano County Sheriff's Office said deputies got a call just before 7 p.m. to help Vallejo Police Department with a traffic accident where a person was armed with a knife.
CONCORD, CALIF. – Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire), East Contra Costa Fire Protection District and law enforcement agencies across the county today warned residents about the extreme dangers of fireworks use in current critically high fire danger conditions and reminded of the county ordinance enacted last year, along with numerous city ordinances, that strengthen enforcement abilities, in a presentation in Concord today.
