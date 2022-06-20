ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Talking the Tropics With Mike: East Pacific remains the “hot spot”

By Mike Buresh, Action News Jax
WOKV
WOKV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTdm_0gGCESb300

Jacksonville, Fl. — The “Buresh Bottom Line”: Always be prepared!.....First Alert Hurricane Survival Guide... City of Jacksonville Preparedness Guide... Georgia Hurricane Guide.

STAY INFORMED: Get the * FREE * First Alert Weather app

FREE NEWS UPDATES, ALERTS: Action News Jax app for Apple | For Android

WATCH “Preparing for the Storm

WATCH “The Ins & Outs of Hurricane Season

READ the First Alert Hurricane Center “Survival Guide

LISTEN & WATCH “Surviving the Storm” - WOKV Radio & Action News Jax

***** ALWAYS CHECK & RE-CHECK THE LATEST FORECAST & UPDATES! *****

REMEMBER WHEN A TROPICAL STORM OR HURRICANE IS APPROACHING: Taping windows is *NOT* helpful & will not keep glass from breaking.

Realize the forecast cone (”cone of uncertainty”) is the average forecast error over a given time - out to 5 days - & *does not* indicate the width of the storm &/or damage that might occur.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KjQQV_0gGCESb300

Tropics:

* “Disturbed weather” (disorganized showers & t’storms) continues over the Western Caribbean. There’s little surface reflection (low pressure) but thunderstorms have been persistent. Heavy rain will continue over parts of Central America/the Yucatan Peninsula. Strong upper level high pressure over the U.S. will continue to steer any potential tropical “trouble” over or near the Caribbean &/or S/SW Gulf to the west.

* A nontropical low should form over the W. Atlantic by late this week - most likely offshore of the Carolina’s &/or Chesapeake Bay. Current indications are that the low will move northward while remaining nontropical. But the low will be near the Gulf Stream so something to keep an eye on.

* 50 years ago this week - one of the few June hurricanes to make a U.S. landfall came ashore on June 19, 1972 near Panama City, FL as Cat. 1 “Agnes” developing into a flooding disaster for parts of the Eastern U.S. as far north as New York. The hurricane produced flooding & tornadoes across Florida & Agnes remains one of the costliest U.S. disasters on record.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jw6PF_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZdJ3Q_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MprS7_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xn73d_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fj7H3_0gGCESb300

Wind shear analysis shows winds out of the west at more than 50 mph! over parts of the Southern Gulf & N. Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgjuH_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vTx9U_0gGCESb300

The location of development of tropical systems in June since 1851 generally favors the NW Caribbean, Gulf of Mexico & far Western Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1LnL_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z6mX_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ax8al_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RWhG6_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K1Bii_0gGCESb300

Saharan dust is spread west each year from Africa by the prevailing winds (from east to west over the Atlantic). Dry air - yellow/orange/red/pink. Widespread dust is indicative of dry air that can impede the development of tropical cyclones. However, sometimes “wanna’ be” waves will just wait until they get to the other side of - or away from - the plume then try to develop if other conditions are favorable. In my personal opinion, way too much is made about the presence of Saharan dust & how it relates to tropical cyclones. In any case, we’ve already has a couple of dust plumes spread west to the Caribbean & Gulf with the peak of Saharan dust typically in June & July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UPO5i_0gGCESb300

2022 names..... “Alex” was the first name on the Atlantic list (names are picked at random by the World Meteorological Organization... repeat every 6 years... “Bonnie” is next. Historic storms are retired [Florence & Michael in ’18... Dorian in ’19 & Laura, Eta & Iota in ‘20 & Ida in ‘21]). The WMO decided - beginning last year - that the Greek alphabet will be no longer used & instead there will be a supplemental list of names if the first list is exhausted (has only happened three times - 2005, 2020 & 2021). The naming of tropical cyclones began on a consistent basis in 1953. More on the history of naming tropical cyclones * here *.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TVzTB_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rZTOS_0gGCESb300

East Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mz1ae_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tDb2k_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QaXNV_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DFDd3_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yq9xK_0gGCESb300

Mid & upper level wind shear (enemy of tropical cyclones) analysis (CIMMS). The red lines indicate strong shear:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdnnL_0gGCESb300

Water vapor imagery (dark blue indicates dry air):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ViTAu_0gGCESb300

Deep oceanic heat content over the Gulf, Caribbean & deep tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DqMYr_0gGCESb300

Sea surface temp. anomalies:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WZsa_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUyLw_0gGCESb300

SE U.S. surface map:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l2Sly_0gGCESb300

Surface analysis centered on the tropical Atlantic:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DImes_0gGCESb300

Surface analysis of the Gulf:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HPG2N_0gGCESb300

Caribbean:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwiZp_0gGCESb300

GFS wave forecast at 48 & 72 hours (2 & 3 days):

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ohtd6_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RW0sj_0gGCESb300

Atlantic Basin wave period forecast for 24, 48 & 72 hours respectively:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36xYSD_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TRPjK_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DJhnM_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkCQG_0gGCESb300

The East Pacific:

Poorly organized & highly sheared “Celia” continues over the far East Pacific well south of Mexico. If Celia can survive the shear, gradual intensification is likely later this week over the open E. Pacific. Blas to the northwest of Celia will soon dissipate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fcdng_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FbcfW_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UdDzp_0gGCESb300
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Af8xn_0gGCESb300

West Pacific IR satellite:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVhGh_0gGCESb300

Global tropical activity:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sqHMd_0gGCESb300

Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOKV

First true blast of summer heat

Jacksonville, Fl — These first few days of summer have been seasonal, but that’s about to change. Action News Jax Meteorologist Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh is tracking near-record heat the next couple of days. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast. Temps soar...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Sweltering streets: Hundreds of homeless die in extreme heat

PHOENIX — (AP) — Hundreds of blue, green and grey tents are pitched under the sun’s searing rays in downtown Phoenix, a jumble of flimsy canvas and plastic along dusty sidewalks. Here, in the hottest big city in America, thousands of homeless people swelter as the summer’s triple digit temperatures arrive.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
wjct.org

Gas prices fall 10 cents in Jacksonville

Gasoline prices have fallen 10 cents in the past week in Jacksonville, and they could fall further amid fears of an economic recession. Jacksonville's price for a gallon of regular averaged $4.78 on Tuesday, down from $4.88 a week ago, according to the AAA motor club. The average price was $2.90 at this time last year.
floridapolitics.com

FWC redfish regulatory overhaul set for July vote

People are encouraged to comment online regarding the redfish plan. A creative overhaul of the state’s redfish regulations is back before the public as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) staff tweak specifics on the way to a final vote on the regulatory package at the Commission’s July meetings in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gulf Stream, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
floridapolitics.com

Jacksonville Bold for 6.22.22: Democrats in disarray

A summer of spotlights for Ron DeSantis. To get a sense of how the 2022 election cycle is going for Democrats, consider this: The Washington Post ran a piece this week from Jacksonville exploring the appeal of Gov. Ron DeSantis. This is the summer of long-form DeSantis profile; we see...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Hurricane#Hurricane Preparedness#Atlantic Hurricane#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#Fl#Georgia Hurricane Guide
WOKV

Bill allowing local governments to ban smoking on beaches still awaiting Gov. DeSantis’ signature

Despite recent reports, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not yet signed a bill that would allow local governments to ban smoking on public beaches and in parks. With the bill’s fate still uncertain, some local government officials on the First Coast are urging DeSantis to sign it into law. Lawmakers have been trying to allow local governments to further restrict smoking in public areas for years now.
ATLANTIC BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville’s new congressional boundaries are expected to favor Republicans. Here’s who’s running

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is taking a closer look at the redrawn congressional districts in North Florida. Political pundits said the new boundaries for Congressional Districts 4 and 5 favor Republicans. And for Jacksonville, it could be the first time in several decades that a Democrat has not been part of the Jacksonville Congressional Delegation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Candidates for Jacksonville sheriff weigh in on gun violence bill

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After the U.S. Senate on Tuesday moved one step closer to passing what would be the first new gun control legislation in nearly 30 years, News4JAX asked the candidates for Jacksonville sheriff what they think about the provisions in the bill and how the measure might impact Duval County.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WOKV

JSO says two people are dead after shooting off Bowden Road

Jacksonville, Fl — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two people were shot on Monday evening in the 5700 block of Bowden Road. Officers responded at 9:15 p.m. where they located two people suffering from gunshot wounds. JFRD responded and pronounced a male in his late 20s deceased at the scene. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested at Clay High School parking lot

Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
WOKV

Man on the loose after Brunswick police say toddler shot

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — Brunswick police are looking for 23-year-old Aaron Holland, who they say shot a 2-year-old Friday. According to authorities, witnesses say Holland was visiting a house on Ellis Street when he began shooting from inside the bathroom, striking the toddler with gunfire. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS...
BRUNSWICK, GA
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
73K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy