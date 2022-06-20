Flag Day Parade draws about 200 spectators

John Izell Shores, 90, of Nixa, formerly of Festus, died June 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Springfield. Mr. Shores graduated from Douglass High School in Festus in 1951. He served in the US Air Force for 20 years, retiring as E6 in August 1971. He then worked for Lever Brothers in St. Louis as a supervisor in the finishing department, retiring in 1987 after 15 years. He later worked for Lemme Funeral Home and then Mahn Funeral Home. He served on the Crystal City Park Board and was an on-call chaplain at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was a lifetime member of the Douglass Alumni Association, VFW Post 3777 and American Legion Post 253. He served as president of the Peace Makers organization and treasurer of Mount Zion Cemetery organization. He was Worshipful Master of Goodwill Lodge 99, Prince Hall affiliation; a member of Eureka Consistory 29; and Grand Inspector General 33rd degree of the United States Supreme Council. Born Feb. 24, 1932, in Herculaneum, he was the son of the late Eleanor Williams and Izell Shores. He was preceded in death by his wife: Daisy Mae Shores.

