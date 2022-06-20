Flag Day Parade draws about 200 spectators

About 200 people turned out June 11 to watch the Flag Day Parade that started at the Big River VFW Post 5331 in Cedar Hill and ended at the High Ridge Elks Lodge, Big River Post commander Eva Maloney said. The 10-mile vehicle parade included about 35 entries, including...
A desire for breakfast led an Imperial resident to embark on a new business venture. Secil Schodroski, a nurse practitioner who operates a wellness center in Sunset Hills and an in-home care business, plans to open the At Sunrise restaurant Saturday, June 18, at 1277 Main St., in Imperial. The...
Ronald Eugene “Ronnie” Drennen Jr, 41, of Hillsboro died June 17, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mr. Drennen, also known as “Cooter,” was a diesel mechanic with Fabick Cat in Fenton. He graduated from Grandview High School and earned an HVAC certificate from Vatterott College. He served in the Marine Corps from 2002-2006, earning numerous medals, ribbons and other awards of recognition over the course of two tours in Iraq. He was president of Union Alliance Motorcycle Association, a volunteer with Focus Marines, a member of the Big River VFW Post in Cedar Hill and an organ donor. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, as well as riding motorcycles and fixing engines, especially on motorcycles. He will be remembered for his big heart and willingness to help others. Born Feb. 21, 1981, in St. Louis, he was the son of Barbara Kay (Newton) and Ronald Eugene Drennen Sr. of Dittmer.
Karen Jane Boyer, 64, of Hillsboro died June 19, 2022, in St. Louis. Mrs. Boyer was a homemaker and volunteered at the Hillsboro Food Pantry. She enjoyed spending time with friends and family, and she liked gardening. Born Feb. 12, 1958, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Ruthann (Siems) McClure of Festus and the late James McClure.
TROY, Mo. — The heat is on, as the St. Louis area grapples with another dry day. The City of Troy in Lincoln County is taking proactive measures by asking its residents to conserve as much water as possible. In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, the city asked residents...
Donna Jean Reich, 89, of Herculaneum died June 18, 2022, at her home. Ms. Reich served in the U.S. Air Force and was a retired medical assistant for Dr. Duk J. Park. She also formerly worked at Gasen’s Drug Store in Festus. She was a member of the former Assumption Catholic Church in Herculaneum and a current member of Sacred Heart Church in Crystal City, a member of the VFW Post 3777 Auxiliary and the American Legion Post 253 Auxiliary. She was also a local volunteer organizer for Breast Cancer Awareness. Born April 19, 1933, in Baraboo, Wis., she was the daughter of the late Elnora (Neis) and Edward Erpenbach. She was preceded in death by her husband: William Joseph Reich.
John Izell Shores, 90, of Nixa, formerly of Festus, died June 6, 2022, at Mercy Hospital Springfield. Mr. Shores graduated from Douglass High School in Festus in 1951. He served in the US Air Force for 20 years, retiring as E6 in August 1971. He then worked for Lever Brothers in St. Louis as a supervisor in the finishing department, retiring in 1987 after 15 years. He later worked for Lemme Funeral Home and then Mahn Funeral Home. He served on the Crystal City Park Board and was an on-call chaplain at Jefferson Memorial Hospital. He was a lifetime member of the Douglass Alumni Association, VFW Post 3777 and American Legion Post 253. He served as president of the Peace Makers organization and treasurer of Mount Zion Cemetery organization. He was Worshipful Master of Goodwill Lodge 99, Prince Hall affiliation; a member of Eureka Consistory 29; and Grand Inspector General 33rd degree of the United States Supreme Council. Born Feb. 24, 1932, in Herculaneum, he was the son of the late Eleanor Williams and Izell Shores. He was preceded in death by his wife: Daisy Mae Shores.
A Union home that was twice damaged by fire has been ordered to be demolished by the city. The house at 207 Vondera Ave. was badly damaged by an Oct. 30, 2021 fire. According to a city report, the north half of the main floor received “substantial” fire damage, while structural roof and framing were destroyed to the point they no longer provide the roof’s structural capacity. The basement also suffered significant damage.
FERGUSON, Mo. — There's a new member of the crew at the Ferguson Fire Department and she's already capturing the hearts of the team and community. She doesn't have a name just yet, but we'll get to that in a moment, and how you can help decide. The new...
Deputy Scott Ehrhard always knew from a young age that he wanted to make a difference in the community, it just so happened that becoming a resource officer in the Grandview School District would give him the avenue to do so.
Betty Jean Wagster, 84, of Imperial died June 18, 2022. Mrs. Wagster was born Sept. 20, 1937, in St. Louis, the daughter of the late Casper and Anna Inez (Rutledge) Mintner. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bobby G. Wagster; and her significant other: Carrol J. Smith. She...
St. Louis metro area readers might want to look up from their books right now and pull out their calendars: The inaugural Missouri Book Festival is coming to Washington, Missouri, in August and will celebrate all-things reading and literacy over the course of two days. Missouri Book Festival kicks off...
ST. LOUIS – The Humane Society of Missouri will use fashion to save furry friends. The agency’s Purses for Pooches is coming up. Animal and fashion lovers can bid on designer bags to raise money for the agency. HSMO Purses for Pooches. Thursday, June 23. 6 – 8...
Brian Todd ‘Bruno’ Hill, 46, of Festus died June 20, 2022, at Mercy Hospital St. Louis in Creve Coeur. Mr. Hill had worked as a tank foreman for the Saint Gobain bottle plant in Pevely. He was known for a generous laugh and a smile that could light up a room as well as his generosity and selflessness. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to camp, hunt and fish for crappie, but loved more than anything else to spend time with his friends and family. He was born Feb. 3, 1976, in Crystal City, the son of Connie (Elliott) and James M. Hill Jr. of Festus.
STE. GENEVIEVE — Missouri Department of Conservation Agent Rob Sulkowski confirmed Monday, reports of a deceased bear in Ste. Genevieve County. Sulkowski says the bear was discovered roadside on Route B Friday in the Staabtown area. He believes it to the same one which was reported Thursday in the Ozora area near Route M.
Dellene L. Spegal, 71, and Jimmie D. Spegal, 85, of De Soto died June 10, 2022, in southern Jefferson County. They spent a lot of time volunteering with the De Soto Food Pantry, and enjoyed spending time with family. Mrs. Spegal was a homemaker. Born Oct. 11, 1950, in St....
Lisa M. Zettler, 42, of Richwoods died June 19, 2022, at Mercy Hospital South in St. Louis County. Mrs. Zettler was a certified nurse’s aide. Born May 13, 1980, in St. Louis, she was the daughter of Lavern (Powell) Maxwell of Richwoods and the late Richard A. Maxwell Sr.
The site includes. Founded in 1946 Camp Taum Sauk has been owned and operated by the Smith family since 1958Nick Smith as the camp director continues his familys legacy by applying years of experience to develop a unique summer camp with a driving concern for safety and an emphasis on individual care and child development.
Richard D. “Rick” Hart, 78, of Festus died June 17, 2022, at Select Specialty Hospital in Town and Country. Mr. Hart was a teacher and coach who retired from Herculaneum High School after 30 years. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church south of Festus. Born Nov. 8, 1943, in Arbyrd, he was the son of the late Genevieve Frances (Tucker) Holligan and Felix J. “Bus” Hart and the stepson of the late Claude Newton Holligan.
Two riverboat visits to Kimmswick last year went so well that more are on the way. The American Queen Steamboat Co., based in New Albany, Ind., has announced plans for three of its river-cruising vessels to drop anchor at Kimmswick 13 times this year. The first, the American Duchess, stopped...
