ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Festival founded by Dua Lipa’s father returns to Kosovo

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xvHIY_0gGCDqca00
World News

Kosovo’s central government and authorities in the capital Pristina have joined forces to bring back home an international music festival founded by the father of singer-songwriter Dua Lipa which had been moved following a dispute with its organisers.

A week ago the Sunny Hill Festival announced it was moving to neighbouring Albania after a political dispute between Kosovo’s ruling party and the party in power in Pristina prevented organisers from getting permission to put on the festival, which has a daily capacity of 15,000.

Dukagjin Lipa, the singer’s father and manager, who was born in Kosovo, said he had made “a difficult but necessary” decision to stage the August 4-7 event in Albania’s capital, Tirana.

Organisers have been asking Kosovar authorities for three years to allow them to manage a 17-hectare (42-acre) area of parkland where they say they will build the appropriate infrastructure for the annual festival and also let it be freely used for the rest of the year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ELklO_0gGCDqca00
Organisers said this year’s artists would include Skepta (Isabel Infantes/PA) (PA Archive)

A joint statement from the Culture Ministry and the Pristina municipality on Monday said they have agreed to hold this year’s edition at a location in Pristina – “where it belongs” – and also to continue to discuss holding the festival at its usual location starting from next year.

A special edition with a different line-up of artists will be held in the Albanian capital Tirana from August 26-28.

Organisers said this year’s artists would include Diplo, Skepta, DJ Regard, AJ Tracey, Mahmood and Albanian performers, and would also include “two world great artists” who have yet to be revealed.

The Sunny Hill Festival made its debut in Pristina in 2018 and took place again in 2019, attracting international artists, including the British-born Dua Lipa.

The festival has brought Kosovo priceless publicity.

The event was put on hold in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Dame Kelly Holmes hoping to finally find happiness after coming out as gay

Dame Kelly Holmes hopes being open about her sexuality will bring contentment to her life as she admitted: “I don’t feel I have ever been happy.”. Holmes, 52, who won Olympic gold in the women’s 800 and 1500 metres at the 2004 Games in Athens, says she feels as though she is finally “releasing herself” after coming out as gay over the weekend.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

40 photos of William in celebration of his milestone 40th birthday

Forty photos charting the Duke of Cambridge’s life have been compiled to celebrate his 40th birthday. William, who reaches the milestone on Tuesday, is pictured through the years from his debut as a newborn baby in his mother’s arms and as a toddler trying to walk, to his role as a family man and future king.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Man found ‘not responsible’ for Times Square vehicle rampage

A man who drove his car through crowds of people in New York’s Times Square in 2017, killing a young tourist and injuring pedestrians, has been cleared of responsibility because of mental illness. A jury in New York City accepted an insanity defence claiming Richard Rojas was so psychologically...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aj Tracey
Person
Diplo
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Skepta
newschain

Ukrainian journalist and soldier ‘coldly executed’, press group says

A Ukrainian photojournalist and a soldier who was accompanying him appear to have been “coldly executed” during the first weeks of the Russian invasion, Reporters Without Borders said. The press freedom group said it went back to the spot where the bodies of Maks Levin and serviceman Oleksiy...
MILITARY
newschain

This is what too much salt is doing to your body

Fond of salty snacks? Always sprinkling salt on your dinner? Like many people, you could be consuming too much sodium – the dietary mineral found in salt – and experts are worried about the impact it’s having on our health. The British Heart Foundation is calling for...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kosovo#Music Festival#Dj#Kosovar#The Culture Ministry#Albanian#Diplo Skepta
newschain

Serena Williams set to make tennis return after year out on Tuesday evening

Serena Williams will be made to wait a little longer before her comeback appearance in Eastbourne after her doubles’ match with Ons Jabeur was scheduled last on Centre Court on Tuesday. The 23-time grand-slam champion stunned the tennis world seven days ago when she announced a wild card had...
TENNIS
newschain

New pictures of Duke of Cambridge released to mark 40th birthday

The Duke of Cambridge has been photographed with a Big Issue seller in a series of pictures released to mark his 40th birthday. William is pictured with his arm on the shoulder of 60-year-old Dave Martin, who took William under his wing earlier this month and showed him how to sell the magazine which gives an income to the homeless.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

I definitely felt the pressure – Jill Scott relieved to make England Euros squad

Jill Scott has described waiting for England’s squad announcement for next month’s home European Championship as “probably one of the worst days of my life”. Lionesses head coach Sarina Wiegman named her final 23-player squad last week and Scott, behind only Fara Williams as England’s most capped women’s player, feared she would not make the cut.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Europe
BBC

Ukraine refugees: UK set to admit lone teenagers after rule change

Teenagers who fled the war in Ukraine will be allowed to come to the UK alone under new rules, the BBC understands. About 1,000 unaccompanied minors had previously been left in limbo because the Homes for Ukraine scheme required young people to travel with a guardian. One 17-year-old, Valya, spent...
IMMIGRATION
newschain

Lifer who shot dead policeman in 2003 found guilty of wounding prison officer

A killer who shot dead a policeman in 2003 has been found guilty of wounding a female prison officer using a “deadly” home-made weapon. Former US Marine and bodybuilder David Bieber used the pronged iron bar to repeatedly stab Alison Smith in 2017, while serving life for the murder of Pc Ian Broadhurst and the attempted murder of two of his colleagues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Watchdog to reinvestigate police over bungled serial killer probe

The police watchdog is to reinvestigate the Metropolitan Police over their initial handling of the murders of four young men by serial killer Stephen Port. The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said there is evidence that its original investigation into the conduct of officers was “materially flawed”, with “new information” coming out at the inquests into the deaths of Anthony Walgate, Gabriel Kovari, Daniel Whitworth and Jack Taylor, held last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Serena Williams makes winning return to the court alongside Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams made a triumphant return to tennis with a 2-6 6-3 13-11 doubles win with Ons Jabeur over Sara Sorribes Tormo and Marie Bouzkova in the first round at Eastbourne. The 23-time grand slam singles champion had not played since she sustained an injury to her right leg at...
TENNIS
newschain

Firefighters warn of rise in fires caused by e-bikes after Shepherd’s Bush blaze

Firefighters have issued an urgent warning about fires involving e-bikes following a blaze at a high-rise block of flats in west London. Residents were evacuated from Stebbing House in Queensdale Crescent, Shepherd’s Bush, on Tuesday morning as firefighters battled a blaze in a 12th floor flat. LFB’s fire investigators...

Comments / 0

Community Policy