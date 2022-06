New York City-based Philip Cason Crane, right (he goes by Cason), and Fran McGill, who tied the knot on December 11, 2021, have one person to thank for the entire celebration: David Klafter. A colleague of Fran's and a longtime family friend of Cason's, David had an inkling there might be a connection between the pair; he connected them via email in 2019. Sparks flew as soon as they met, and took their first trip as a couple just eight weeks later when they headed to Kazakhstan to run an ultramarathon.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 22 HOURS AGO