GRANBY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Granby have released new surveillance video of a hit and run from over the weekend. Early Saturday morning, police said that a driver hit a bicyclist from behind on Batchelor Street, forcing him off the road and seriously injuring him. Police told Western Mass News that they provided first aid before the bicyclist was taken to Baystate Medical Center.

GRANBY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO