3 people, 2 dogs jump overboard as yacht burns and sinks

 3 days ago

3 rescued from fire on 70-foot yacht off coast of New Hampshire

NEW CASTLE, New Hampshire -- A yacht in the water near Portsmouth, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday. Three people who were on the boat are safe, said New Hampshire State Police. The 70-foot vessel, called 'Elusive,' was in the Piscataqua River off New Castle. Photos of the ship on Saturday showed flames and dark plumes of smoke coming off it.  The Coast Guard, along with several agencies including New Hampshire State Police and the Portsmouth Fire Department responded to the call around 4 p.m.Other boats were requested to leave the area while crews worked to put out the fire. The three people, a 67-year-old and 57-year-old from New Canaan, Connecticut, and a 33-year-old from Jupiter, Florida, and two family dogs were all forced to jump overboard. They were rescued by nearby boats and taken to shore, said New Hampshire State Police. All three were taken to Portsmouth Hospital where they were treated and released. According to State Police, the boat eventually floated out of the harbor and got caught in the outgoing tide. Attempts to save the boat were unsuccessful and about two hours after the first call it take in the waters by Kittery, Maine. 
Man who died at Lake Quinsigamond remembered as 'such a nice guy'

SHREWSBURY -- Friends of a man who died at Lake Quinsigamond on Saturday are heartbroken. Police have not identified the victim, but Lakis Theo Harris told WBZ-TV his friend Thu Phan was the 32-year-old who was pulled from the Shrewsbury lake after falling out of a boat hours earlier. "It is very devastating because he was a good friend. Everything happened so fast," Harris said. "He was supposed to come to our house yesterday. And he said I am going to go on a boat. Unfortunately, the weather was really bad, it was windy, cold, not a good day for boating."Worcester Police say...
Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
Two people are killed and three more are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collide on Georgia river at the start of the Memorial Day weekend: Four people are rescued from the water

Two people have died and three others are missing and feared drowned after two motorboats collided Saturday on a river in coastal Georgia at the start of the long holiday weekend, authorities said. Authorities said one of the boats was carrying six people and the other had three aboard when...
4 members of the same family killed in Georgia boating accident

Five people died in an accident involving two boats Saturday on the Wilmington River, near Savannah, Georgia. Four of them were members of the local Leffler family. The deceased were identified by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division as: teacher and football coach Christopher David Leffler, 51; his wife, Lori Lynn Leffler, 50; son Zachary James Leffler, 23; other son Nathan Leffler, 17; and Robert Steven Chauncey, 37, who was on the other boat.
Video shows Florida parasailing accident that left Schaumburg woman dead, boys injured

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS) -- New video was released Wednesday of the parasailing accident in Florida that killed a Schaumburg mother. The video was taken by fisherman John Callion, and please be warned that it is graphic. It appears to show victim Supraja Alaparthi and her son and nephew being dragged through the water.Alaparthi, 33, died in the crash. Her son Sriakshith Alaparthi, 10, and nephew Vishant Sadda, 9, were both injured. An accident report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said severe weather was a factor. Shortly after the three victims were in flight, a strong gust of...
Kind Man Saves 950 Dogs That Were Abandoned And Left To Die

“In Romania, people do not spay or neuter their pets and thousand of animals are abandoned and left to die a horrible death in public shelters, hit by cars of tortured and killed by monsters who think this is the only way to deal with those who cannot protect themselves.”
Watch: Boaters Flee Massive Wave Caused by Rockslide in Lake Powell

Mila Carter and her husband were on Lake Powell over Memorial Day Weekend when they captured an amazing video of a huge rock wall collapsing into the lake. The two were heading toward Antelope Point Marina in their ski boat on Monday when they noticed rocks and debris breaking off the towering sandstone cliffs near the confluence of Warm Creek. Carter was filming the scene on her smart phone when the entire rock face broke off and plummeted into the water below.
1 dead, multiple people rescued after avalanche in Colorado

A morning picture of Longs Peak and Mount Meeker shot across McIntosh Lake in Longmont Colorado in the middle of the winter. (GerardoBrucker/Getty Images) One man was killed and two other people were injured after winter weather conditions caused a rockfall and avalanche on Mount Meeker at Rocky Mountain National Park in Colorado on Sunday, May 29.
Hiker dies after huge waves flood California trail

A hiker in Northern California died after being swept into the Pacific Ocean by huge waves that inundated a seaside trail and another hiker who rushed into the water to attempt a rescue was hospitalized, authorities said. Rescue crews sent Sunday afternoon to the Lost Coast Trail near Shelter Cove...
