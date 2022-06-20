ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Some clinics halting abortions while bracing for Roe's fall

By WXPR
wxpr.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbortion providers are bracing for the final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s guarantee of a right to an abortion....

MarketRealist

Here's When the Supreme Court Will Decide the Fate of 'Roe v. Wade'

Since 2018, there has been an ongoing dispute between the State of Mississippi and Jackson Women’s Health Organization over a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion. After the organization challenged HB 1510 — a Mississippi law that would ban all abortations pre-viability beginning at just 15 weeks — the state appealed to the Supreme Court, giving rise to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.
JACKSON, MS
NBC News

If Roe falls, some DAs won’t enforce anti-abortion laws

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — As the Supreme Court appears on track to overturn the constitutional right to abortion, progressive prosecutors around the U.S. are declaring they won’t enforce some of the most restrictive and punitive anti-abortion laws that GOP-led states have waited years to implement. The move is sure...
CONGRESS & COURTS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
The Independent

‘It’s a war’: The woman who helped open one of the first abortion clinics in America on the fight to save Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision in Roe v Wade affirmed constitutional protections for abortion access through a right to privacy enumerated in the 14th Amendment’s “due process” clause, written in the Reconstruction-era aftermath of the US Civil War.Abortion rights advocate Merle Hoffman has argued that the legal defence of abortion care should instead look to the 13th Amendment – which abolished slavery.“If you’re forcing someone to carry a child against their will, and you are really owning their bodies, which is what it is, I don’t know what else you would call that,” she tells The Independent. “And then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Atlantic

I Helped Women Get Abortions in Pre-Roe America

When I was 16, I helped desperate women get abortions. This was in the sliver of time between New York State’s 1970 legalization of abortion and the Roe v. Wade decision three years later, which allowed women in every state to choose whether to continue their pregnancies. I answered phones for the Women’s Abortion Project at its headquarters in a shabby, unheated meeting space of the Women’s Liberation Center, on West 22nd Street in Manhattan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WebMD

About 1 in 5 U.S. Pregnancies Ended in Abortion in 2020: Report

June 15, 2022 -- The number and rate of U.S. abortions increased between 2017 and 2020 after a 30-year decline, according to a new report from the Guttmacher Institute. More than 930,000 abortions took place in the U.S. in 2020, up 8% from 862,000 abortions in 2017. About 1 in 5 pregnancies ended in abortion in 2020, the report said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Roe v Wade – live: Supreme Court abortion ruling will force quarter of clinics to shut

Women and health care providers across the country are preparing for the possible end of Roe v Wade, the landmark Supreme Court ruling that granted federal protection to abortion rights. The Supreme Court released a new set of case opinions on Tuesday but did not include a decision that could impact access to safe abortions. The next set of opinions will be published on 23 June.As reported in Politico, a leaked Supreme Court draft decision showed that the court intended to strike down the precedent despite at least three justices claiming during their confirmation hearings that they would recognise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

How abortion bans could be enforced if Roe v. Wade is reversed

If the Supreme Court issues a ruling that would allow states to ban abortion, as is expected in the coming days, such a decision would raise new questions about how authorities would enforce such bans and whether the anti-abortion movement would stick to its public emphasis on protecting abortion-seekers themselves from prosecution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion providers work to train specialists as Supreme Court’s Roe ruling looms

Abortion providers in conservative-led states are rushing to train new specialists ahead of the Supreme Court’s looming Roe v Wade decision.Experts say medical institutions that provide abortion training will face an uncertain future if, as is widely expected, the Supreme Court ends women’s constitutional rights to the procedure.Aaron Campbell, an obstetrician and gynecologist at the The Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health in Tennessee, toldThe Washington Post an outright ban would have a chilling effect on the ability of women to have access to reproductive health.“We can pass as many laws as we want, for or against access, but at...
TENNESSEE STATE

