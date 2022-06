When Foo Fighters formed, longevity was not envisioned. Initially, founder Dave Grohl didn’t see the project as anything more than an outlet for solo material he’d written but never done anything with. Grohl’s career, and rock music in general, was changed overnight by the death of Kurt Cobain in April 1994. Nirvana came to an abrupt end, and the drummer was suddenly out of a job. Even though Grohl received offers to work with several other acts, including Tom Petty, he ultimately opted to head into the studio. Roughly six months after Cobain’s death, Grohl - with help from producer and engineer Barrett Jones - created his first album under the name Foo Fighters.

