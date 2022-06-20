1 dead in Bessemer house fire
BESSEMER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A house fire in Bessemer left one person dead Sunday night.
According to Lieutenant Joni Money with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the fire occurred on the 9400 block of Camp Oliver Road.
Money said that the Concord Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal assisted at the scene.
No other information is available a this time.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.
Comments / 0