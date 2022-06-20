ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Take a closer look into Grand Rapids’ Juneteenth Celebration

By Gabi Broekema
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 2 days ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MI-- The Grand Rapids community got out in the summer sun to John Ball Park Saturday to celebrate Juneteenth BBQ style with food sizzling on the grill,...

