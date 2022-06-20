Pa. bill could expand alcohol sales at amusement parks

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — During their noon meeting for legislative business, the Pennsylvania House of Representatives will discuss and vote on a bill that would allow amusement parks to expand their sale of alcohol.

Introduced by State Representative Ryan Mackenzie, the bill would allow the selling of alcohol by utilizing a Public Venue License.

The bill was first introduced in October 2021. According to Rep. Mackenzie, amusement parks in Pennsylvania usually obtain a Restaurant Liquor License to serve alcohol, however, “this does not match the reality of operations.”

“A Public Venue License more closely matches their operations and is already used in Pennsylvania for venues such as hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, bowling allies, museums, and science centers,” Rep. Mackenzie said.

According to Rep. Mackenzie, the bill would allow parks that hold a Restaurant Liquor License prior to January 1, 2021, to exchange it for a Public Venue License for free. The traded-in license would then be turned in and auctioned off by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board.

The House Liquor Control Committee has already passed the bill back in December 2021, but not without some concern. One member expressed worry that if the measure becomes law, then expanded alcohol sales would be permitted at an amusement park for children near Philadelphia.

Rep. Mackenzie, however, says this concern is unwarranted because the amusement parks in question already sell alcohol in a controlled way and they would still be required to follow all other laws related to alcohol sales in the state.

The bill will be voted on for the second consideration by the full House of Representatives in Pennsylvania on Monday, June 20, at their noon session.

