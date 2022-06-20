ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

High pressure, hot temperatures, and little rain in your Corpus Christi weather forecast (6/20/22)

KIII TV3
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHighs are back in the mid 90s...

www.kiiitv.com

Corpus Christi, TX
KIII TV3

14 migrants rescued from train car near Robstown, officials say

ROBSTOWN, Texas — As many as 14 migrants are being treated by EMS after being found, possibly dehydrated, in a train car near Robstown, Robstown Mayor Gilbert Gomez confirmed to 3NEWS. Officials are at the scene on County Roads 40 and 75 just outside of Robstown city limits. Gomez...
ROBSTOWN, TX

