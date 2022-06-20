ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Silver Alert issued for 61-year-old man in Durham

 2 days ago
Durham, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Steven Eugene Kennedy. Kennedy...

cbs17

Durham police seeking information on hit-and-run investigation

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are asking the public for help to find the person who drove into a motorcyclist earlier this month and fled the scene. Andrew “Andy” Parks, 60, was riding his motorcycle home on Academy Road near the intersection of Chapel Hill Boulevard on June 3 around 10:30 p.m. when he was struck by another vehicle, according to police.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Woman shot at Raleigh apartment complex

Raleigh, N.C. — Police are investigating after a woman was shot overnight at a Raleigh apartment complex. On Thursday around 1 a.m., officers from the Raleigh Police Department responded to the shooting at the Pines of Ashton apartments, located on Holston Lane in Raleigh near New Bern Avenue and WakeMed.
RALEIGH, NC
Durham, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Durham, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Wilson man arrested on drug charge after Kill Devil Hills traffic stop

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Wilson man after a traffic stop in Kill Devil Hills. According to a DCSO press release, on June 15, 2022 at approximately 12:34 a.m., a deputy working the A-District pulled over a vehicle for a registration violation near the 1700 block of Hwy 158 in Kill Devil Hills.
KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC
WRAL News

Car goes off road into creek near Wendell

Wendell, N.C. — Lizard Lick Road reopened Thursday morning after a car went off the road and into a creek. The crash occurred before 5 a.m. just north of U.S. Highway 64. Police said a woman driving the car went off the side of the road behind a barrier and into the water.
WENDELL, NC
WRAL News

North Carolina woman linked to fatal overdose charged

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff's office has accused a 21-year-old woman of providing drugs that led to a fatal overdose this spring. The Randolph County Sheriff's Office said the woman was arrested Tuesday on a charge of felony death by distribution, the High Point Enterprise reported. The woman's secured bond was set at $30,000.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
#Silver Alert#Missing Person#Durham Police
chathamstartribune.com

Man arrested in fatal hit and run

The Virginia State Police has charged Mckinley Thorpe Jr. of Roxboro, N.C., with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash. The charges stem from an ongoing investigation into a fatal hit-and-run in Pittsylvania County that took the life of Lennise Snead, 62, of Danville.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
WRAL News

Multiple animals die in Orange County house fire

Hillsborough, N.C. — Multiple animals died on Wednesday after being trapped in a house fire. Firefighters were called to the 1600 block of Riverside Drive in Hillsborough, just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, firefighters said smoke and flames could be seen coming from the back of the house.
HILLSBOROUGH, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Alamance County man arrested, facing charges from 2020

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — An Alamance County man is facing felony sexual battery and two counts indecent liberties with children. He was charged in 2020. Detectives from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office Special Victims Unit (SVU) interviewed Johnny Lee Bailey, 52, about the accusations they received. Detectives found evidence...
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Greensboro hit-and-run hurts small family business

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Triad dad believes he and his almost one-year-old son are lucky to be alive after a driver slammed into their truck and sent the vehicle rolling off the road. It happened Thursday evening at the intersection of South Josephine Boyd Street and Grove Street. “I was just driving along, ready […]
GREENSBORO, NC
alamancenews.com

Sheriff’s office makes arrest in its first murder case of 2022

Confrontation that prompted heart attack charged as murder. A man from Burlington has been arrested for first degree murder after a violent confrontation in Saxapahaw ends with another man’s death from an apparent heart attack. Robert Daniel Terry was taken into custody shortly after the encounter with Michael Thomas...
BURLINGTON, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

