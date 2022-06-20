ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Double The Entries To Win This 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe

By Elizabeth Puckett
Motorious
Motorious
 2 days ago
Don’t miss your chance to win this dream car.

Do you dream of owning a high-performance German car? Who doesn’t? Cars like the 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe are some of the baddest machines around, and they're also some of the most expensive and hard to come by machines around. Since they’re high-demand, low-production imports, if you want to get your hands on one, you’d better be willing to pay big. That is, unless, you donate to win this particular 2022 BMW M4 Competition Coupe. For as little as $3, you could bring this bad boy home and put it in your garage, and when you donate $25 or more, you get double the entries to win as a Motorious reader.

This BMW has been described as being addictive, and it’s easy to see why. Powering this sexy German sports car is a 3.0-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo inline-six engine. This big engine is rated at 503-horsepower, and can sprint to 60 mph from stop in as little as 3.4-seconds. It has muscle car brut power with German style.

To sweeten the pot, the giveaway also includes in $2,500 gas gift cards to help offset the skyrocketing cost of gasoline. That’s practically a full year’s worth of gas, according to the BMW dealership window sticker. This is the very first German car being offered through Dream Giveaway, and we really want to see a Motorious reader bring it home. Don’t wait, get your bonus entries now.

