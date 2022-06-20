In Case You Missed It: Tracee Ellis Ross On ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Gayle King is still rocking the one-clog lewk.
The “CBS Mornings” co-host, 67, interviewed Tyler Perry at a Tribeca Film Festival event Monday wearing one two-toned stiletto and one pastel floral clog along with a gray ankle brace.
The “Madea” creator, 52, noted the unusual footwear choice, telling King, “I’m loving the shoes, Gayle,” prompting her to divulge, “I have this thing called Achilles tendinitis, so it’s all good,” People reported.
King went on to explain, “Tyler goes, ‘Why don’t you just put on both clogs?’ I go, ‘Because it’s fashion, Tyler. I don’t want people thinking I’m wearing these clogs just because....
Comments / 0