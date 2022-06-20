Pump up the jam

MARIA STEIN – The 12th Annual Shrine Art Show & Sale will be held June 25 – July 8, 2022. For those who plan to visit the show, over 80 pieces will also be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room. See thought-provoking works of art from talented artists, including many available for purchase (a portion of these sales go directly to support the Shrine). While you’re there, cast your vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.

MARIA STEIN, OH ・ 20 HOURS AGO