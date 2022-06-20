ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

Pump up the jam

By LUKE GRONNEBERG
Sidney Daily News
 2 days ago

Sidney Daily News

Sidney Civic Band hosts Swing Era Big Band

SIDNEY — TThe Sidney Civic Band hosts popular local big band, Swing Era, in the second of six concerts on Friday, June 24, at 7 p.m. on courtsquare. The theme for the evening will be Big Band, Swing And Romance. The band will feature local vocalist MaKenna Russell on...
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Countryfest offers new, traditional fun

MARIA STEIN – New activities ranging from an acrobatic circus, a comedic magic show and a revival of a sing-a-long tradition join old favorites like tractor square dancing and big machine pulling contests at the 2022 Maria Stein Countryfest set for June 24, 25 and 26. Don Huelskamp, Countryfest...
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Annual Shrine art show, sale planned

MARIA STEIN – The 12th Annual Shrine Art Show & Sale will be held June 25 – July 8, 2022. For those who plan to visit the show, over 80 pieces will also be displayed on the third floor in the Upper Room. See thought-provoking works of art from talented artists, including many available for purchase (a portion of these sales go directly to support the Shrine). While you’re there, cast your vote for your favorite piece for the People’s Choice Award.
MARIA STEIN, OH
Sidney Daily News

Versailles students make Broadway debut

VERSAILLES — Two Versailles High School students are making their way to Broadway. “Every theater kid dreams of being on Broadway. It’s the top of the top. You can’t go any higher in the theater world,” Linsey Ausborn said. When Isabel Rawlins learned she and her...
VERSAILLES, OH
Sidney Daily News

New Knoxville ready for Indepence Day celebration

NEW KNOXVILLE – Rod Farley, president of the June 24 and 25 New Knoxville 2022 Independence Day Celebration committee says “From the Little Miss Firecracker pageant to our famous New Knoxville fireworks show, our festival will host traditional activities and live entertainment at New Knoxville Community Park.”. He...
NEW KNOXVILLE, OH
Sidney Daily News

Celebrating 65 years of memories

FORT LORAMIE — Memories of years gone by were shared when 13 members of the Anna High School Class of 1957 gathered for their 65th class reunion at Morrie’s Landing in Fort Loramie on June 7. When the class started school, they were in three buildings, Anna, McCartyville...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
WDTN

Summer Market Day At The Arcade

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Don’t miss your opportunity to shop local at the Summer Market Day At The Arcade on June 22nd. It begins at 3PM and runs through 8PM. Don’t miss out!
DAYTON, OH
International Harvester enthusiasts to gather for collectors show

Fans and collectors of products created by an organization that includes one of Springfield’s largest employers are traveling here from all over the country and as far as New Zealand to celebrate and share their collections of all things International Harvester. The 33rd annual Red Power Round Up will...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
The Lima News

Bicycle tour pedals through Wapak

WAPAKONETA — The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure has made a stop in Wapakoneta for its 33rd annual bicycle tour. This great tour made its debut in 1989 by founder Edward Honton. According to GOBA director Jeff Stephens, cyclists across the nation meet in a designated city to tour Ohio...
WAPAKONETA, OH
WDTN

Company 7 BBQ’s Sweet Potato Casserole

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – While they’re known for their meats, Company 7 BBQ also has delectable sides to compliment their main entrees. Patrick shows us how to make one of their delicious side dishes (or desserts), the Sweet Potato Casserole.
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Big trucks are cool

Amie Rainer, 7, of Sidney, daughter of Tim and Emma Rainer, pretends to operate a large boom truck at Ferguson Construction’s Touch-a-Truck event held Saturday, June 18. Proceeds from the event will be donated to the Shelby County Relay for Life.
SIDNEY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Community calendar

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
SIDNEY, OH
dayton.com

CommonsFest showcases dozens of Springfield area businesses

Food trucks, entertainment part of event at park. An uncommon combination of two previous Springfield annual events came together a year ago to create a new summer tradition, a showcase for local businesses and their products and services. CommonsFest, which united the Business Expo and MarketFest into one event, proved...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

Dairy Queen, Dunkin’ and Popeyes heading to Xenia

Three new quick-service restaurants have submitted a preliminary zoning application to the City of Xenia, according to Steve Brodsky, the City of Xenia development director. Dairy Queen Grill & Chill, Dunkin’ and Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen are planning to open in the area known as Xenia Gateway, between West Main Street and Greene Way Boulevard, just west of Hospitality Drive.
XENIA, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
DAYTON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Free monthly health screenings hosted by UVMC

TROY — Upper Valley Medical Center (UVMC) is now hosting free monthly health screenings at sites throughout Miami County. The screenings include blood pressure and glucose checks provided by Premier Community Health nurses. Locations and times for the monthly screenings include: YMCA Piqua the first Monday of the month...
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
Sidney Daily News

Farmers & Merchants to acquire Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation

ARCHBOLD — Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc., the holding company for Farmers & Merchants State Bank, has announced it has signed an agreement and plan of merger with Peoples-Sidney Financial Corporation (PPSF) and its wholly owned subsidiary Peoples Federal Savings and Loan Association, in a stock and cash transaction.
SIDNEY, OH

