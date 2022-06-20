ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicktown, PA

Burglary happened while homeowner was at a funeral, police report

By Bill Shannon
WTAJ
WTAJ
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qvAAa_0gGC9dUk00

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A homeowner was burglarized over the weekend, telling police he was at a family funeral and came home to find various things missing.

State Police were called to the home along Fred Sherry Lumber Road in Nicktown/Barr Township on Saturday, June 18. The homeowner said he was at a funeral for a family member from 5:30 p.m to 8:30 p.m.

It’s reported that the unknown burglar(s) made off with two long guns, prescription medicine, a John Deere riding mower, a weed whacker, a personal safe and various other items.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-471-6500.

