Full Road Closure On West Morrison Ave Between South Braeburn Ave And South Siwanoy St

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
 3 days ago
TAMPA, Fla. – Beginning at 9 am today, West Morrison Avenue between South Braeburn Avenue and South Siwanoy Street will be closed while the Tampa Water Department conducts maintenance on the water distribution system.

Barricades and signs will be located in the area to assist with rerouting and traffic flow. Please consider alternate routes and use caution when driving in the area.

Modifications to lane closures may be necessary during the course of the work.

The completion of the work with a return to normal traffic patterns is expected by 5 pm, Wednesday, June 22. Work schedules are contingent upon weather conditions.

“The staff and crews of the Tampa Water Department appreciate everyone’s patience during this time,” said Tampa Water Department in a statement.

