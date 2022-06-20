ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilson County, TN

Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24

By Source Staff
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 2 days ago

(June 17, 2022) An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split.

He was hit by a black SUV that initially pulled over and stopped but sped off prior to police arrival. Two additional vehicles struck him, but only one of those driver’s remained on scene.

The pedestrian, who is a black man, did not have any identification. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify him.

CRIME NEWS

The post Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24 appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Narcity

A Pedestrian Was Fatally Struck By A Toronto Street Sweeper This Morning

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers. A pedestrian was killed on Tuesday morning after being hit by a Toronto street sweeper, according to Toronto Police Service (TPS). According to a tweet, TPS reported that the incident took place at around 9:06 a.m. on...
ACCIDENTS
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
The Independent

Border agent who stormed Robb Elementary with borrowed shotgun defends police actions

An off-duty Border Patrol agent who rushed into Robb Elementary School on the day of the Uvalde mass shooting said he believed the city's police force "were doing everything" they could on the day of the attack. The Uvalde Police Department has received widespread condemnation after officers shifted their tactics the day of the mass shooting, treating the 18-year-old gunman as a barricaded suspect rather than as an active shooter. That decision allowed the gunman to stay in a classroom inside the school for 90 minutes, during which time he killed 19 students and two teachers. Jacob Albarado, a...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilson County, TN
Crime & Safety
Wilson County, TN
Cars
Wilson County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
County
Wilson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Accidents
NBC News

7 wounded in Vegas biker gangs freeway shooting, police say

Rival motorcycle gangs were involved in a metro Las Vegas freeway shooting over the weekend that injured seven people and authorities arrested three suspects, police said Monday. Sunday’s shooting on the freeway involved people associated with the Hells Angels and the Vagos gangs, police in the Las Vegas suburb of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Daily Mail

SWAT officer ends 9-plus hour hostage standoff by shooting and killing an armed Florida man, after the suspect was seen through a window of a shed: Woman was rescued

A Florida man was shot dead by SWAT officers after murdering someone and then holding his girlfriend hostage in a shed for nine-and-a-half hours on Wednesday. The suspect, Juan Sarmiento, 42, has long rap sheet of violent criminal activity, according to police. Traffic was closed on a major state highway...
WIMAUMA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 24#Crime News#Accident
The Independent

Texas police fatally shoot 13-year-old boy who allegedly drove stolen car into patrol vehicle

A Texas police officer shot and killed a 13-year-old boy after he allegedly tried to ram a patrol car while attempting to escape in a stolen vehicle, US authorities said.The incident occurred shortly after 1.30am on Friday in the city of San Antonio amid reports of multiple gunshots.According to police, a red car at the scene matched the description of a reported stolen vehicle. Authorities said that when officers attempted to stop the car, the driver accelerated in the direction of the officer’s patrol vehicle.San Antonio police chief William McManus told reporters that the driver, a 13-year-old boy, saw the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
People

Third Person in Church Shooting Dies, Police Identify Victims and Hero Who Pinned Gunman Down

A third victim has died after a gunman entered a church near Birmingham, Alabama, and opened fire during a potluck dinner. On Friday afternoon, the Vestavia Hills Police Department said in a press release via Facebook that an 84-year-old female succumbed to her injuries at UAB Hospital a day after the shooting. Her family asked that her identity not be released.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
686
Followers
1K+
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy