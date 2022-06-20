Here's What The Cast Of "Magic Mike" Looked Like Then Vs. Now

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...

