ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Here's What The Cast Of "Magic Mike" Looked Like Then Vs. Now

By Michele Bird
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pdLyb_0gGC8Mii00

Someone push play on "Pony" because this month marks the 10th anniversary of Magic Mike .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PaK7d_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

Although it's already been a decade since audiences first started thirsting over the risqué movie, you're probably not drooling any less.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A9R4Z_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

In honor of the milestone, here's what the swoon-worthy cast is looking like now. Take a peek:

To start, Channing Tatum played Magic Mike himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ekwH4_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Jsrc_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: The Lost City as Alan / Dash

Karwai Tang / WireImage

Matthew McConaughey played the ring leader, Dallas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PveRT_0gGC8Mii00
Glen Wilson / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swYUr_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Sing 2 as the voice of Buster Moon

Tim Warner / Getty Images

Alex Pettyfer played Adam aka "the kid."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPwh4_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAhO6_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Warning as Liam

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images for amfAR

Joe Manganiello played Big Dick Richie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dmlc2_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UfU3m_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Metal Lords as Dr. Troy Nix

Taylor Hill / WireImage

Matt Bomer played Ken.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zorpP_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rjygs_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: The Book of Ruth and Doom Patrol as Larry Trainor / Negative Man

Raymond Hall / GC Images

Adam Rodriguez played Tito.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qgjWf_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GPJoD_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: A Christmas Proposal as Julian

CBS Photo Archive / CBS via Getty Images

Kevin Nash played Tarzan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T00gX_0gGC8Mii00
©Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WaDX6_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Dog as Gus

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Gabriel Iglesias played a DJ named Tobias.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVUAz_0gGC8Mii00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what he looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aM60S_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Maya and the Three as the voice of Picchu

NBC / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cody Horn played Brooke, Adam's sister.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pedKw_0gGC8Mii00
© Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46GNr1_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Ask for Jane as Janice

Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

Olivia Munn played Joanna.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qUKss_0gGC8Mii00
Claudette Barius / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qoUpe_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: Hit-Monkey as Akiko

Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for Global Citizen VAX LIVE

Finally, Riley Keough played Nora.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3HDZ_0gGC8Mii00
Glen Wilson / © Warner Bros. / Courtesy Everett Collection

And here's what she looks like now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JEndM_0gGC8Mii00

Most recently seen in: The Guilty as the voice of Emily Lighton

Foc Kan / WireImage / Getty Images

Who's your favorite Magic Mike character? Share your pick in the comments!

© Warner Bros. / Via giphy.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com

June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’

Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riley Keough
Person
Joe Manganiello
Person
Adam Rodriguez
Person
Alex Pettyfer
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Matthew Mcconaughey
Person
Matt Bomer
Person
Olivia Munn
Person
Channing Tatum
Popculture

Billy Bob Thornton Joins Kaley Cuoco's Promising New Movie

Billy Bob Thornton added another project to his growing to-do list on Tuesday. He will star in Role Play, a new thriller co-starring The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Coincidentally, both Thornton and Oyelowo are separately working on projects with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The new movie will...
MOVIES
Popculture

'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60

John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Warner Bros Courtesy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
The Independent

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 begins filming in Greece, director and star Nia Vardalos announces

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has begun filming in Greece, the film’s writer and star Nia Vardalos has announced.Vardalos – who will also serve as director on the third instalment in the franchise – revealed the news in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (22 June).“We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you all for the lovely messages of just waiting,” said Vardalos in a video.In her caption, she added: “Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we...
MOVIES
Deadline

Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson & Aidan Quinn To Star In Indie Comedy ‘Daughter Of The Bride’ From MarVista Entertainment, Particular Crowd

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), Andrew Richardson (The Independent) and Aidan Quinn (Elementary) have signed on to star in Daughter of the Bride (w/t), an indie comedy from MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd, which has entered production The film directed by Annette Haywood-Carter (Savannah) centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) — mother and daughter and inseparable friends, whose lives are turned upside down when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) that she’s been dating for only a few weeks. In a series of comical events,...
NFL
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy