Here's What The Cast Of "Magic Mike" Looked Like Then Vs. Now

'Bros' trailer: Billy Eichner, Luke Macfarlane star in gay rom-com
June 16 (UPI) -- Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film Bros. The studio shared a trailer for the gay romantic-comedy film Thursday featuring Billy Eichner and Luke Macfarlane. Bros is written by Eichner and Nicholas Stoller and directed by Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall). Stoller also produced...
Beanie Feldstein, Jane Lynch Leaving Broadway’s ‘Funny Girl’
Producers for Broadway’s current Funny Girl revival announced Wednesday that stars Beanie Feldstein and Jane Lynch will soon be exiting. In a statement posted to social media, the show’s team shared that the two performers are set to leave the production Sept. 25. This follows Feldstein having announced June 6 that she would be missing dates after testing positive for COVID-19.More from The Hollywood ReporterYahya Abdul-Mateen II and Corey Hawkins to Star in 'Topdog/Underdog' on Broadway This FallTony Awards Analysis: Voters Spread the Love on a Night Likely to Boost Broadway's Box OfficesTony Awards: 'Six' Co-Creator Toby Marlow Becomes First Nonbinary...
Billy Bob Thornton Joins Kaley Cuoco's Promising New Movie
Billy Bob Thornton added another project to his growing to-do list on Tuesday. He will star in Role Play, a new thriller co-starring The Flight Attendant's Kaley Cuoco and David Oyelowo. Coincidentally, both Thornton and Oyelowo are separately working on projects with Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The new movie will...
'Criminal Minds' Actor John Zderko Dead at 60
John Zderko, a character actor who appeared in an episode of Criminal Minds, died Thursday. He was 60. Zderko died of complications from cancer treatment, his friend, actor Charley Koontz, told The Hollywood Reporter. "A great friend and an excellent actor gone way too soon," Koontz wrote on Twitter. "Thank...
Kyra Sedgwick makes social media return to reveal exciting new project with husband Kevin Bacon
Kyra Sedgwick has been quite the busy bee, rarely appearing on social media unless it's with her husband Kevin Bacon. The actress and director resurfaced on Instagram to share that she had an exciting project in the works that was set to make its debut at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York.
Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival
District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
The Season 5 Cast of 'Yellowstone' Adds New Characters and Returning Players
The Paramount hit series Yellowstone has begun production on Season 5, and with the start of production comes some brand-new cast members. Fans will be excited to know that joining the new cast members will be several returning actors promoted to series regular status! Here's the inside scoop on the cast of Yellowstone Season 5.
Rachel Bilson’s Dating History: Adam Brody, Hayden Christensen and Bill Hader
Rachel Bilson is still looking for her happily ever after — but her dating history would impress even Summer Roberts. Bilson was linked to Adam Brody, her onscreen love interest on The O.C., during the Fox show’s four-season run. “We always have a lot to talk about, and we tell each other everything,” she gushed […]
‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Once Revealed the Task Only Abby Could Handle
Given the longevity of the hit CBS crime drama NCIS, fans have been introduced to a multitude of beloved characters. However, following her departure in 2018, few remain as adored as longtime forensic scientist Abigail “Abby” Sciuto. Fans were first introduced to Abby in the pilot episode of...
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Makes Long-Awaited Return in ‘Mayans MC’ Season 4 Finale
Sons of Anarchy concluded nearly a decade ago, but Mayans M.C. has carried on the universe since its 2018 premiere. Fans love it when the characters they’ve for so long return to their TV screens. Only a few of the original cast members remained on Sons of Anarchy by...
Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62
Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 begins filming in Greece, director and star Nia Vardalos announces
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 has begun filming in Greece, the film’s writer and star Nia Vardalos has announced.Vardalos – who will also serve as director on the third instalment in the franchise – revealed the news in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday (22 June).“We are in Greece filming My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 and thank you all for the lovely messages of just waiting,” said Vardalos in a video.In her caption, she added: “Thank you to Playtone, Gold Circle, HBO, and Focus! And much love and gratitude to you all for your support as we...
Marcia Gay Harden, Halston Sage, Andrew Richardson & Aidan Quinn To Star In Indie Comedy ‘Daughter Of The Bride’ From MarVista Entertainment, Particular Crowd
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show), Halston Sage (Paper Towns), Andrew Richardson (The Independent) and Aidan Quinn (Elementary) have signed on to star in Daughter of the Bride (w/t), an indie comedy from MarVista Entertainment and Particular Crowd, which has entered production The film directed by Annette Haywood-Carter (Savannah) centers on Diane (Harden) and Kate (Sage) — mother and daughter and inseparable friends, whose lives are turned upside down when mom announces her engagement to a mystery man (Quinn) that she’s been dating for only a few weeks. In a series of comical events,...
FKA Twigs "Came Really Close" To Losing Her House Amid Pandemic Financial Problems
“I felt like the Titanic."
