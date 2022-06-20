ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheatham County, TN

Unidentified Male Pedestrian Struck and Killed on I-24

(June 17, 2022) An unidentified male pedestrian was killed Friday at 1:15 a.m. as he attempted to cross I-24 East at the I-65 South split.

He was hit by a black SUV that initially pulled over and stopped but sped off prior to police arrival. Two additional vehicles struck him, but only one of those driver’s remained on scene.

The pedestrian, who is a black man, did not have any identification. The Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify him.

