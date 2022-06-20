ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, IA

2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 43): Keirsten Klein & Aron Harrington

By Trevor Maeder
kmaland.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KMAland) -- Murray's Keirsten Klein and Lewis Central's Aron Harrington are the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athletes of the Week in the 2022 baseball/softball season. Klein -- an eighth-grader -- led the Mustangs to a 5-3 record in a busy week with 11 hits in 21 at-bats,...

www.kmaland.com

kmaland.com

Murray's Klein acting as key contributor in 8th grade season

(Murray) -- Keirsten Klein's first year of high school softball has gone better than envisioned. The Murray rising freshman has emerged as a budding star in the Bluegrass Conference and helped guide the Mustangs to winning record. "Things have gone pretty well," Klein said on Wednesday's Upon Further Review. Klein...
MURRAY, IA
kmaland.com

Seasoned CAM baseball taking things 'one game at a time'

(Anita) -- The contributing members of the CAM baseball team are no strangers to big games and big moments. But Coach Dan Daugherty says the game that always matters the most is the one directly in front of his team. That approach has been successful for the Cougars, with a...
ANITA, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, June 21st, 2022

(Des Moines, IA) – Two people were wounded and a third arrested after gunfire erupted in a Des Moines grocery store. Two women were involved Sunday morning in a spontaneous dispute inside the east side Hy-Vee. Police say surveillance video shows 30-year-old Kapri Lashawn Francis of Des Moines “violently assaulted” the other woman without provocation. Police also say the victim was legally carrying a handgun and after being attacked, shot Francis once in the leg in self-defense. The bullet ricocheted, hitting another shopper. That shopper and Francis were taken to the hospital for treatment and Francis is charged with assault.
DES MOINES, IA
City
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Winterset, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Outdoorsman Reels in MONSTER Fish [PHOTOS]

There are plenty of great fishing spots in the state of Iowa -- Okoboji, the Mississippi River, and farm ponds galore make it a nice second option to the Land of 10,000 Lakes just north of us. The folks at Outdoor X Media know it -- and they show off...
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Wednesday, June 22 To Honor Iowa Soldier Killed In Korean War

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Wednesday) from sunrise to sunset to mark the burial of an Iowan killed during the Korean War. Army Cpl. Kenneth Ford of Albia was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. His remains were identified through DNA analysis in September 2019 and are now returning home to Albia for a funeral with full military honors. Ford was 18 years old when he went MIA during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.
IOWA STATE
Person
Charlee
kmaland.com

Montgomery County accident injures 1

(Red Oak) -- A Corning man was injured in a one-vehicle accident in Montgomery County late Wednesday morning. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred on 110th Street just east of S Avenue at around 11:30 a.m. Authorities say a 2007 Chevy Tahoe driven by 63-year-old Timothy Cooney was eastbound on 110th Street when the driver reportedly fell asleep. Cooney's vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, struck and sign and continued east. The vehicle then entered the river, coming to rest on the east embankment.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Nominated for Iowa Governor, Van Lancker Picked As Running Mate

(Des Moines, IA) — Deidre DeJear is the Iowa Democratic Party’s nominee for governor and will face Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds in November. DeJear told fellow party members in Des Moines this weekend they can win from the top of the ticket all the way down. DeJear also introduced Clinton County Auditor Eric Van Lancker as her Lieutenant Governor running mate. Van Lancker is in the middle of his fourth term as Clinton County’s top election official. He lost his bid for the Democratic Party’s nomination for secretary of state in the June Seventh Primary.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

New Market, Taylor County NRCS holding cover crop shop

(New Market) -- An upcoming meeting will provide area producers the opportunity to learn more about cover crops. This upcoming Thursday, a one-stop, cover crop shop is taking place at the New Market Community Center. Various speakers will be at the dialogue to talk and answer questions about cover crops. The event is being hosted by the Taylor County Natural Resource Conservation Services. Erin Ogle and Glenna Schantz work with the Taylor County NRCS. The two say the discussion will be chock-full of beneficial information.
NEW MARKET, IA
theperrynews.com

Waukee couple shares assault, child-endangerment charges

A Waukee man was arrested Sunday, and a Waukee woman was arrested Tuesday in connection with an incident last month in which they allegedly assaulted one another and endangered their 1-year-old child. Derick James Vanzuuk, 31, of 258 N.W. Lexington Dr., Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury...
WAUKEE, IA
1380kcim.com

Passenger Ejected In Rollover Accident Near Guthrie Center; Occupants Report Only Minor Injuries

The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office has released the details of a Friday afternoon rollover accident just east of Guthrie Center. According to law enforcement, the accident occurred at approximately 1:19 p.m. near the intersection of Noah Avenue and Highway 44. Their investigation found a 17-year-old female driver was traveling southbound when she lost control of the 2003 Chevrolet S10 she was driving and entered the north ditch. The truck rolled, coming to rest on its top. Authorities say an 11-year-old male passenger was ejected through the back window during the rollover but sustained only minor injuries as a result of the crash. He was transported to Guthrie County Hospital by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services for treatment. The driver and a 14-year-old male passenger also noted minor injuries and were transported by private vehicle. Damage to the pickup was estimated at $1,500.
GUTHRIE CENTER, IA
K92.3

4-Year-Old Iowa Girl Fatally Shot Herself, Dad Now Charged

*This story includes graphic details and may be difficult for some readers. Following the tragic death of a young Iowa girl, authorities have released details on what happened and charged the father in the case. On the morning of Monday, May 16 police in Ankeny, in central Iowa, were called...
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines grocery store argument leads to checkout line shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people were sent to the hospital after an argument escalating inside of a north des moines grocery store. Police were called to the Hy-Vee in the 2500 block of East Euclid shortly after 10 am Sunday. When they arrived first responders found two victims with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. Police […]
DES MOINES, IA
Softball
Baseball
Sports
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support

Robert “Lewy” Lewis of Windsor Heights has been in pain since 1974, when he had spinal surgery at the age of 21. To repair a blockage in his spine, surgeons removed eight inches of his vertebrae and then sewed them back on, using about 300 steel stitches. “I’m a perfect barometer for the weather,” he […] The post Iowans launch marijuana reform campaign aimed at showing public support appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Indianola man arrested for allegedly assaulting brother

An Indianola man was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting his brother in West Des Moines. Nicholas David Bradshaw, 37, of 703 E. Euclid Ave., Indianola, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness and first-offense possession of a controlled substance. The incident began about 8 p.m....
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa law enforcement cracks down on distracted driving with new project

ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Police Department is holding a traffic safety awareness project on Friday. Officers from several law enforcement agencies in the metro area will be participating. The project is being held in partnership with the Central Iowa Traffic Safety Task Force and the Governor's Traffic Safety...
ANKENY, IA

Community Policy