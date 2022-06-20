2021-22 JHRE KMAland Athlete of the Week (Week 43): Keirsten Klein & Aron Harrington

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Wednesday) from sunrise to sunset to mark the burial of an Iowan killed during the Korean War. Army Cpl. Kenneth Ford of Albia was reported missing in action on Dec. 2, 1950. His remains were identified through DNA analysis in September 2019 and are now returning home to Albia for a funeral with full military honors. Ford was 18 years old when he went MIA during the Battle of the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the same length of time as a sign of respect.

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO