ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crosby, ND

International Music Camp receives $10,000 operating grant

By Brendan Rodenberg
KX News
KX News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwH5J_0gGC6c9I00

The International Music Camp recently received a $10,000 grant from a North Dakota trust program.

This new grant comes from the John and Elaine Andrist Trust, which offers to fund businesses and projects in the Crosby, Divide County, and Western North Dakota areas.

The International Music Camp was founded in 1956, and in addition to its tours and performances, offers cultural and music camps to students throughout the world. These funds will be used to assist the camp in paying the salaries and travel fees for instructors.

“We are proud to have the support of organizations like the Andrist Charitable Trust,” said Camp Director Christine Baumann in a press release.  “This gift will allow us to ensure that North Dakota campers are able to work with some of the finest art educators in North America in their week or more at the International Music Camp.”

For more information about the grant, please contact the John and Elaine Andrist Trust or the International Music Camp through their websites.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Epping man arrested for murder in Williams County

WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — David Handeland, a 58-year-old male from Epping, has been arrested for the murder of Leslie Anne Lyon, a 25-year-old woman from Wisconsin. According to the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Saturday, June 19, regarding a shooting in Williams County. Upon arrival, Deputies found that Lyon had been […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

ND Highway Patrol investigating overnight crash in Williston

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released information pertaining to a crash in Williston resulting in both minor and serious injuries. The crash occurred on June 21st at approximately 9:22 p.m. Three individuals were involved in the accident across two vehicles, a 2006 Dodge Durango and a 2020 GMC Sierra. The […]
WILLISTON, ND
kvrr.com

Williston man accused of threatening to kill doctor at Fargo VA

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors say a Williston, North Dakota man threatened to kill his doctor at the Fargo VA Medical Center. Curtis Lee Moran is charged in federal court with Threatening Interstate Communications. According to an affidavit by a special agent with the VA’s Office of Inspector General,...
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Crosby, ND
Sports
State
North Dakota State
City
Crosby, ND
KX News

Baseball: Williston Oilers sweep Minot Metros in double header

Another busy day of legion baseball across the state on Friday. The wind played a factor as the Williston Oilers hosted the Minot Metros. Scores:Williston Oilers 3, Minot Metros 2 (G1)Williston Oilers 13, Minot Metros 3 (G2)Bismarck Sens 6, Beulah Cyclones 0Bismarck 15’s 23 , Stanley Stingers 0Beulah Cyclones 1, West Fargo Vets 6
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy