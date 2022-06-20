Baseball – Shore Conference Coaches Association Senior All-Star Game Rosters, Info.

South Jersey residents will tell you that it seems like funnels are forming in the southern Garden State skies more often than usual over the past few years. It's normal for the Garden State to see one or two tornados every year, and while one of the most recent sightings of a funnel wasn't declared a tornado, it was still pretty wild to watch as it formed and moved throughout the southeastern portions of Gloucester and Cumberland Counties.

VINELAND, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO