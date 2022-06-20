ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Stanley Cup Final: 5 things to know for Game 3

By Dara Bitler
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from winning the Stanley Cup . The Avs took a 2-0 series lead over the Tampa Bay Lightning after a 7-0 shutout on Saturday night.

Here are five thing to know for Game 3:

  1. Game 3 will take place on Monday night at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
  2. The game will start at 6 p.m.
  3. The game will be televised on ABC and ESPN+
  4. Ball Arena will host a watch party. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Tickets are sold out
  5. The team is hosting a watch party on the Tivoli Quad at Auraria located at 900 Auraria Parkway, across from Ball Arena.
Stanley Cup Final away game watch parties in Denver

The last time the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup was in 2001. The Tampa Bay Lightning have won the Stanley Cup the last two years in a row.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

